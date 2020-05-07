Telefunken resumes Smart TV sales on Amazon in Green and Orange zones

Both Telefunken Smart and Non-Smart TVs will be available from 32-inches to 65-inches, with no cost EMI option.

Telefunken has today announced that it has resumed Smart TV sales on e-commerce platform Amazon. The brand is offering a complete range of HD Non-Smart, HD Smart, Full HD Smart and 4k Smart TVs, delivering in the identified zones (Green and Orange Zone), as per the government guidelines.



Both Smart and Non-Smart TVs will be available from 32-inches to 65-inches, with no cost EMI option. The company shall follow stringent measures and hygiene practices both for delivery and installation.



The company notes that orange and green zone accounts for only 20% of the TV Markets with major Target markets untapped in the Red Zone. As per the govt. norms delivery is only being done in the designated orange and green zones in the country and all safety norms are being strictly taken care of.



Speaking on the development, Arjun Bajaaj – Director Videotex Group said, “Indeed this step is a big relief to several companies in the Consumer Electronics space. The recovery of the offline business shall take some time, meanwhile Online operating in Green and Orange Zone, can help the Industry to start operations in some cities. We shall follow mandatory norms, social distancing, complete sanitization & hygiene while delivering and installing the products.”



“We already have stock ready for a Month in our warehouse, however our key focus for us right now is to ensure undisrupted supply chain, as we gear up for a ‘back-to-business’. Parallel we are preparing our service centres for the back end and, would be following the mandatory guidelines like social distancing and safety measures for smooth operation” he further adds.











