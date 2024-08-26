Tecno Spark Go 1 India Launch: Details to Know

Tecno recently announced a new smartphone, the Spark Go 1, which is reportedly set to launch in India next month. The leak also revealed the Spark Go 1’s price range in India. Here’s what we know about the device’s India launch.

Tecno Spark Go 1: India Launch Details

As reported by 91mobiles, the Tecno Spark Go 1 will launch in India in September. The publication notes that the device would be the first smartphone under Rs 9,000 in India to sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It’s also likely that the Indian variant of the Tecno Spark Go 1 will come with the same design, colours, storage options, and hardware specifications as the global unit.

The Spark Go 1 is available in shades including Glittery White and Startrail Black. It also has four storage options: 6GB RAM with 64GB storage, 8GB RAM with 64GB storage, 6GB RAM with 128GB storage, and 8GB with 128GB storage.

Tecno Spark Go 1: Specifications

The Spark Go 1 sports a 6.67-inch display with HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) resolution and 120Hz refresh rate support. It is powered by the Unisoc T615 Chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. Under the hood, it is backed up by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging support.

The back has a dual camera setup, including a 13MP primary sensor and a secondary sensor along with an LED flash. The front has an 8MP shooter for selfies and video calls. The device runs on Android 14 Go Edition and is also IP54-rated. It sports a side-facing fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

There are DTS-supported stereo speakers for audio. The device’s connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5, 4.5G LTE, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB-C port for charging, and a 3.5mm audio jack.