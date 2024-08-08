MediaTek Helio G100 SoC Officially Detailed, Tecno Camon 30S Pro First to Use it

MediaTek’s Helio lineup hasn’t seen a new addition in a while now, but that’s changing today as the chipmaker has introduced a new Processor in the series, called MediaTek Helio G100. While the chip is essentially the same as the Helio G99, it differs in terms of optics, bringing support for up to 200MP cameras compared to 108MP sensor support in Helio G99.

MediaTek Helio G100: Specifications

MediaTek Helio G100 is built on TSMC’s 6nm process, consisting of an octa-core CPU with two 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 cores and six 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 units. It supports LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 2.2 storage, while the maximum display Resolution supported is 2,520 x 1,080 pixels running at up to 120Hz refresh rate. Graphics are handled by the Arm Mali-G57 MC2 GPU.

The major upgrade comes in the camera department, where the Helio G100 now supports up to 200MP single cameras. It also features support for dual 16 + 16MP Sensors and 32 MP video shooting at 30 fps. As for connectivity, there’s support for 4X4 MIMO, 2CC CA, 256QAM, TAS 2.0, HPUE, IMS (VoLTE\ViLTE\WoWi-Fi), eMBMS, Dual 4G VoLTE (DSDS), Band 71, Wi-Fi 5, and Bluetooth v5.2.

The chip includes support for GPS, QZSS L1+ L5, Galileo E1 + E5a, BeiDou B1C + B2a, and NAVIC. Finally, the MediaTek Helio G100 also gets an “Elevator Mode,” which promises to swiftly restore cellular connection after emerging from coverage-deprived spaces like tunnels or elevators.

MediaTek is already offering the chip to general public, and the first device to launch with it was the Tecno Camon 30S Pro which debuted last week. The detailed specs of the handset are mentioned below.

Tecno Camon 30S Pro: Specifications

The Tecno Camon 30S Pro sports a a 6.78” curved AMOLED screen with a Full-HD+ resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rate, along with 5000000:1 HDR Contrast Ratio, 100% P3 Color Gamut, 1300 nits HBM peak brightness, TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification, 1.07 Billion colours, and 2160Hz High-Frequency PWM Dimming.

The device is powered by the Helio G100 processor from MediaTek, paired with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. For optics, it gets a 50MP Sony IMX896 primary sensor with 1um Pixel size and OIS and a 2MP depth sensor along with a tertiary lightt sensor. At the front, there’s another 50MP sensor for selfies with Autofocus support.

Connectivity options on the device include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.2, FM, GPS, NFC, and a USB-C port for charging. Further, the handset is IP53 rated and gets stereo speakers which support Dolby Atmos sound. The device is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 45W fast wired charging and 20W wireless charging support.