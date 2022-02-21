Tecno Spark 8C debuts in India with 90Hz display, 3GB RAM

After launching the device in a couple of regions in January, Tecno is launching the Spark 8C smartphone in India as a budget offering. The Tecno Spark 8C comes in a single variant and has a 90Hz display with an HD resolution. The device draws power from a Unisoc SoC and is launched as the successor to last year’s Tecno Spark 8.

The phone comes in Diamond Grey, Iris Purple, Magnet Black, and Turquoise Cyan colour options and will go on sale through Amazon starting February 24. The Tecno Spark 8C currently carries an introductory price tag of Rs 7,499 in India. It is not known as to how long the introductory period will last.

Tecno Spark 8C Specifications

The Spark 8c features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1612 pixels) Dot Notch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 180Hz touch sampling rate and an 89.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. The device is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor. It comes with 3GB of built-in RAM with 3GB of virtual RAM. The device has 64GB of in-built eMMC 5.1 storage.

For photos and videos, the Tecno Spark 8C has a dual rear camera setup that comprises of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, FM radio, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB port. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery which seems to support 10W charging. It is IPX2 splash resistant and there is also a fingerprint sensor at the back of the device for security. The device runs on Android 11 with HiOS 7.6 on top.