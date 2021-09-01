Tecno Spark 8 announced with Helio P22 SoC and 5,000mAh battery

Tecno has launched Spark 8 as a budget phone in Nigeria. The device has MediaTek’s Helio P22 SoC, a triple camera setup, Android 11 (Go edition) and a 5000mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 8 is the successor to the Spark 7 that was launched in April this year. First, let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Spark 8 price

The Tecno phone is priced at NGN 50,000, which is approx. Rs 8,900) for the sole 2GB + 64GB storage model.

The phone is on sale in Nigeria through multiple online retailers. However, there is no information on international availability as of yet.

Tecno Spark 8 Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the MediaTek Helio P22 SoC coupled with 2GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

For photos and videos, the phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with quad-LED flash. It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, the device uses an 8-megapixel shooter.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g.

Last month, Tecno Pova 2 was launched in India at Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499. The smartphone comes with a massive 7000mAh battery. In addition, it features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 48MP AI quad rear camera with triple LED flash.