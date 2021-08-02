Tecno Pova 2 with 7000mAh battery launched in India, price starts Rs 10,999

Tecno Pova 2 has today been launched in India. The smartphone comes with a massive 7000mAh battery. In addition, it features a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, a 48MP AI quad rear camera with triple LED flash.

Tecno Pova 2 launch price

Tecno Pova 2 launch price in India is set for Rs 10,499 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage as a special launch price. The 6GB RAM and 128GB storage is priced at Rs 12,499. It will be available on Amazon starting August 5 at midnight. You can avail of a Rs 500 discount with a coupon on Amazon.

After this period, it will be priced at Rs 10,999 (4GB) and Rs 12,999 (6GB). The phone comes in Dazzle black, Polar Silver and Energy Blue colours.

Specifications

The new Tecno phone features a 6.9-inch full HD+ IPS LCD display. It features a high 180Hz touch sampling rate, 90 per cent screen-to-body ratio and a peak brightness of 480 nits. An octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor powers the smartphone. The device comes with 4 GB / 6 GB of RAM and 64 GB / 128 GB of storage. For more storage, it features a dedicated microSD card slot.

It features a quad-camera set up in the rear camera. There is a 48 megapixels main camera with F1.79 Aperture, a 2MP macro sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP AI camera unit. For the front, there is an 8 megapixels sensor.

Moving on, the phone runs on HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. A 7000mAh battery backs it with 18W fast charging support. The company claims to offer up to 46 days of standby time, up to 31 hours of video playback time, up to 49 hours of calling time. Further, the huge battery gives up to 20 hours of web browsing and up to 233 hours of music playtime.

Besides, it also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The Side Fingerprint Unlock feature offers a 0.24 second fast unlock. Connectivity features are Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type C.