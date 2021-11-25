Tecno Spark 8 4+64GB storage variant launched in India

Tecno has today launched a new variant of Tecno Spark 8 in India. The company has now introduced a new 4GB + 64GB model for Rs 10,999.

The phone was first launched in single storage of 2GB of RAM and 64GB for Rs 7,999. Later a 3GB + 32GB model was also introduced for Rs 9,299. Tecno Spark 8 new variant comes in three colours, including Atlantic Blue, Turquoise Cyan and Iris Purple.

Launch offers include a free Bluetooth earpiece worth Rs. 799, one-time screen replacement. The new smartphone is available in retail stores all across India starting today.

Tecno Spark 8 Specs

The phone features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with 720×1600 pixels resolution. Further, the display comes with a 60Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It packs the MediaTek Helio G25 SoC coupled with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The storage is expandable via a microSD card.

It comes with an Indian Language Support feature to break all the language barriers. It allows you to interact with your loved one and express yourself in their local language.

The phone comes with a dual rear camera setup with quad-LED flash. It has a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a QVGA secondary camera. For selfies and video calls, it has an 8-megapixel shooter.

The handset runs Android 11 (Go edition) with HiOS 7.6. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with support for standard 10W charging. In addition, it includes a rear fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone measures 163.8 x 75.6 x 8.4mm in dimensions and weighs 190g. It supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a micro USB port and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.