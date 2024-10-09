Tecno Spark 30C 5G Launched in India: Should You Consider it?

Tecno has announced the launch of Tecno Spark 30C 5G in India at a budget price point, where the device comes powered by a MediaTek Dimensity chipset, paired with a two-camera setup on the back, LED flash on the front, and much more. Here’s everything to know about the device and whether you should buy it or not.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Spark 30C 5G comes in Midnight Shadow, Aurora Cloud and Azure Sky colours while buyers will also receive an additional back panel skin in the box. It is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB + 64GB trim and Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB model. There’s a Rs 1,000 bank offer buyers can avail, while purchasing the device from Flipkart.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Specifications

Tecno Spark 30C 5G sports a 6.67-inch 720 x 1600 pixels LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, and a 263 ppi. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimwnsity 6300 5G Processor with 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage which is expandable via a microSD card.

There’s a 48MP Sony IMX582 primary sensor on the back, paired with an AI sensor and a triple-LED flash. On the front, it gets an 8MP sensor for selfies also with dual-LED flash. The device also has stereo speakers and is IP54 rated. It packs a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast wired charging.

Connectivity options on the device include Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, 4G LTE, NFC, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port for charging. It runs on Android 14-based HiOS out of the box, and also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometrics.

Tecno Spark 30C 5G: Should you buy it?

The Spark 30C 5G looks like a rebranded Pop 9 5G smartphone which the brand launched earlier in September. However, the Pop 9 5G is priced starting at Rs 9,499 which saves you 500 bucks on both the variants of the handset.

If you want to steer away from Tecno, you could consider the Samsung Galaxy M15 5G for Rs 10,999, where you would get a inferior chipset, but you are offered a better camera setup, a bigger battery, a more polished software experience where you are offered 4 years of OS updates, and a superior Super AMOLED display.

Overall, we’d say you should skip the Tecno Spark 30C 5G and explore other options in the market, including those from Tecno itself, and other brands like Samsung and Motorola.