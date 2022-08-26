Tecno Pova Neo 2 may launch in India with a 7000mAh battery, says leak

Tecno could soon launch a new 4G smartphone globally including India which may be the Pova Neo 2, as per a new leak. An official confirmation is still awaited from the company’s end. The leak also states some of the specifications of the Pova Neo 2, such as a MediaTek Helio G85 processor under the hood, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The leak comes from tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz) on Twitter as per whom the smartphone will be offered in Cyber Blue and Uranolith Gray colour options. It is tipped to come in 4GB and 6GB RAM options and 64GB and 128GB storage trims.

The device could sport a 6.82-inch full-HD+ display and could be powered by the MediaTek Helio G85 SoC. It is said to pack a dual rear camera system headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the phone could come with an 8-megapixel sensor. Tecno is said to equip the device with a 7,000mAh battery with support for standard charging.

Apart from this, the leak doesn’t mention the price range in which the Tecno Pova Neo 2 would launch or anything about the launch timeline. Whenever it arrives, it will come as a successor to the Tecno Pova Neo that launched earlier this year in January. The smartphone was priced at Rs 12,999.

It features a 6.8-inch HD+ big dot notch display with an 89.42 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 262 PPI pixel density, and 480nits brightness. In addition, the 120Hz Touch sampling rate offers smooth touch for pro-grade gaming. It also comes with Splash resistance up to IPX2 rating to prevent water damage and a Helio G25 SoC.