Tecno Pova Neo launched in India at Rs 12,999

Tecno has today launched its new budget smartphone Pova Neo in India. The smartphone is priced at Rs 12,999 and comes with a complimentary pair of Tecno earbuds worth Rs 1,499. It will be available in the retail stores starting 22nd January 2022.

Tecno Pova Neo Specs

In terms of specifications, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ big dot notch display with an 89.42 per cent screen-to-body ratio, 262 PPI pixel density, and 480nits brightness. In addition, the 120Hz Touch sampling rate offers smooth touch for pro-grade gaming. It also comes with Splash resistance up to IPX2 rating to prevent water damage.

The Pova Neo comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13MP rear camera and an AI lens (F2.0 aperture) for enhanced clarity in each pixel, producing high-resolution photos. It can capture shots without missing out on any details. It has a slow motion and 1080P time-lapse for pro-shooting experience.

The phone packs Mediatek Helio G25 Processor and ET Engine Optimization, with up to 2.0GHz clock speed. It has 6GB LPDDR4x RAM + 5GB expandable RAM with memory fusion technology and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage. There is expandable memory up to 512GB by dedicated SD Card slot.

In addition, it runs on HiOS v7.6 based on Android 11 with many unique and customizable features. This include: Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo (to improve WA experience), Anti-theft alarm, Voice Changer, App Twin, Peek Proof, Ultra Battery Saver, Photo Compressor, Video Assistant, Game Space and many more.

Lastly, the new Tecno phone packs a 6000mAh battery. It is claimed that the battery allows a whopping 55 days standby time, 190 hours of music playback, and 43 hours of calling time. It has an in-box 18W flash charger which charges the phone to 50% in less than an hour.