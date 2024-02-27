Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed: What To Expect?

Tecno announced a new smartphone called the Pova 6 Pro 5G at the MWC 2024 annual conference, and alongside, the brand also confirmed the rollout of the device in key markets, including India. Here’s everything you can expect from the upcoming Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G, including its specifications and an expected price tag.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Specifications

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, PWM 2160Hz high-frequency dimming and TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 6nm Processor paired with 8GB and 12GB LPDDR4x RAM options along with 256GB of storage. It also supports virtual RAM.

For optics, it gets triple rear cameras including a 108MP rear camera, a secondary 2MP camera and AI camera with dual LED flash. At the front, there’s a 32MP wide camera for selfies. The device is backed by a huge 6000mAh battery which supports 70W ultra-fast charging along with reverse wired charging as well.

Under the hood, it also has a 27342mm cooling area and supports an e-sports pro operation engine and 4D vibration sense for gaming. It is also the first Tecno smartphone to use Dolby Atmos spatial audio with stereo speakers. It further has dynamic MiniLED lighting on the rear panel with 210 LEDs, which can be used for various purposes.

The device runs on Android 14 with HiOS 14 and gets an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it gets Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS/ GLONASS/ Beidou, USB Type-C, NFC, and a 3.5mm Headphone jack.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: India Launch Confirmed

Tecno confirmed that TECNO POVA 6 Pro 5G will make its debut in the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, and India starting from the end of February which means the device could debut in the next two days. Following the initial release, it will become widely available across key regions, spanning Southeast Asia, South Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.

Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G: Expected India Price

The Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G is expected to have a $229 price tag for the 8GB/256GB version and $269 for the 12GB/256GB version. Converting it to INR, the device could be priced below Rs 20,000 in India. Also, keeping the specifications in mind, we think a sub-Rs 20,000 price tag would be justified for the Indian market. However, these are speculations and should be taken with a pinch of salt.