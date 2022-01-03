Tecno Pova 5G to launch in India this month, price revealed

Tecno’s first-ever 5G smartphone called Tecno Pova 5G was launched last week in Nigeria. It will launch sometime in January 2022 in India.

Arijeet Talapatra, CEO of Transsion India, has confirmed in an interview with GizNext that the Tecno Pova 5G will be launched in the third or fourth week of January.

In addition, he has also shed some light on the upcoming 5G smartphone of the company. As per him, Tecno Pova 5G will be priced between Rs. 18,000 and 20,000 in India. To recall, the phone is priced at NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,500) for a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant.

Apart from the phone’s launch, Tecno is also planning to launch new TWS, speakers, and smartwatch this year. He said that speakers will be launched in January, while smartwatches will be available in Q2 and both will be priced under Rs 5,000.

Tecno Pova 5G Specifications

The phone features a 6.95-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 480ppi pixel density, an 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a centred punch-hole notch to house the front selfie shooter.

Tecno Pova 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor paired with the Mali G68 GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card. It also offers 3GB virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. In addition, the device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11-based HiOS 8.0. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.