Tecno Pova 5G: Meet Techo’s First 5G Smartphone

Tecno has launched Tecno Pova 5G in Nigeria. It is the company’s first 5G smartphone. The device comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display, a 50MP triple rear camera, MediaTek Dimensity 900 and more.

Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Pova 5G Price

The Tecno Pova 5G is priced at NGN 129,000 (roughly Rs. 23,500). It comes in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in Dazzle Black, Polar Silver, and Power Blue colour variants.

There is no information on international availability as of yet.

Specifications

The phone features a 6.95-inch full HD+ display with 1080 x 2460 pixel resolution. Further, the display has 480ppi pixel density, an 82.8 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display also has a centered punch-hole notch to house the front selfie shooter.

Tecno Pova 5G packs an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor paired with the Mali G68 GPU. It has 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The storage is expandable via microSD card. It also offers 3GB virtual RAM.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup for photos and videos. It has a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 13-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. The device uses a 16-megapixel shooter with dual-LED flash for selfies and video calls.

As for software, the handset runs Android 11-based HiOS 8.0. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. The phone also has face recognition as well.

The phone supports dual-SIM, 4G, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, A-GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS on the connectivity front. Additionally, the phone has a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack as well. It measures 172.82 x 78.24 x 9.07mm in dimensions.