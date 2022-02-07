Tecno POP 5S goes official with Unisoc SC98632E SoC, 3020mAh battery

Tecno Mobile has launched Tecno Pop 5S in Mexico. The new phone comes with a 5.7-inch HD+ display, Unisoc processor, 3020mAh battery and strangely Android 10.

To recall, the company recently launched POP-series phone called Tecno Pop 5X. This phone was also announced with Android 10.

Let’s take a detailed look at the new handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Pop 5S Price



The Tecno Pop 5S is priced at MXN 2,239 (approx. Rs 8,080) It is currently listed on the official website with specifications. The phone comes in Purple and Green colour variants.

As of now, there is no information on international availability, including India.

Specifications



The phone sports a 5.7-inch HD+ IPS waterdrop display with 720 x 1520 pixels screen resolution. Further, the smartphone has a 18:9 aspect ratio and a 84% screen-to-body ratio.

Additionally, the smartphone is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core Unisoc SC98632E processor. It is backed by 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. The memory can be further expanded up to 128GB via a microSD card slot.

The smartphone comes equipped with dual camera set up on the camera front. This includes a 5-megapixel primary lens and an AI lens. Further, for the front, there is a 2-megapixel shooter.

In addition, the smartphone runs on the Android 10 (Go Edition) operating system. It has a 3020mAh battery, which can be charged through a microUSB port. Besides, the phone also comes with face unlock feature but lacks support for a fingerprint scanner.

The connectivity front supports dual 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, dual-SIM, a 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB port. Lastly, the phone measures 148 x 72.3 x 9.9mm and weighs 160 grams.