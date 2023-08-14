Tecno Pova 5 series India price revealed: Is it worth?

Tecno has launched its Pova 5 series in India consisting of two budget smartphones including the Pova 5 and the Pova 5 Pro. The new Pova 5 comes as a 4G offering while the Pova 5 Pro is 5G one. They have debuted in a segment that is already crowded enough, so are they worth their price tag? Let’s have a look.

Tecno Pova 5 series: Price

Tecno Pova 5 series has two phones, out of which the Pova 5 is priced at Rs 11,999 for the single 8GB + 128GB model while the Pova 5 Pro comes with a starting price of Rs 14,999 and in two variants with 8GB RAM as standard, along with 128GB and 256GB storage options. Both will go on sale starting August 22 via Amazon.

Tecno Pova 5 series: Is it worth it?

The best way to find out whether the Pova 5 and Pova 5 Pro are worth their price, is by comparing them to their nearest and most tough competitors. Starting off with the Pova 5, it’s main competitor is the recently unveiled Redmi 12 5G. It is available in three variants including 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB, priced at Rs 11,999, Rs 13,499 and Rs 15,499, respectively. The price is in the same territory Pova 5 is aiming to capture, but it seems like it would be hard for Pova 5 to do so.

Yes, you do get less RAM for the same price as Pova 5, but there’s a lot of other things that cover up for it. Firstly, the Redmi 12 5G is powered by the latest Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 which is a 5G chipset, that allows the device to have 5G capabilities making it more future proof than Pova 5 which only has 4G. Apart from this, the chip is also much more powerful than Helio G99 in Tecno’s phone.

Apart from that, the device is also IP53 rated. The Pova 5 has a higher refresh rate display, a bigger batter, faster charging and more RAM. But the Redmi 12 5G is more future proof, has a better chipset, and is IP53 rated as well. Moreover, it has a glass back design that should ideally feel more premium than Tecno Pova 5. The Pova 5 does offer decent specs for the price but only if you are okay with a 4G phone.

As for the Tecno Pova 5 Pro, we’ll compare it with the Samsung Galaxy F14 5G which launched back in March of this year. It has a price tag of Rs 14,490 which is Rs 510 cheaper than Pova 5 Pro’s price. While that may be considered negligible, one cannot deny that Galaxy F14 5G has a much bigger battery at 6000mAh that would appeal to a lot of consumers who perform demanding tasks. On the other hand, Pova 5 Pro has a smaller 5000mAh battery but faster 68W charging. Also, you do not get a charger with Samsung’s model so there’s that.

While design is subjective, the Pova 5 Pro offers the Arc design with LED lights on the back that may attract some users due to its uniqueness. On the other hand, Galaxy F14 5G offers a more minimal design that is not very flashy. Further, both of them have equally capable chipsets, but Samsung’s device has an edge in software department as it’s One UI OS is more polished, fluid and bug-free than Tecno’s HiOS. Also, Samsung is offering two years of OS upgrades on it’s device while there’s no word from Tecno regarding the same for its handset.