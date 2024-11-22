Tecno POP 9 4G Launched in India: Should You Buy?

Tecno has announced the launch of Tecno POP 9 in India with a sub-Rs 7,000 price tag, stereo speakers, and as the first smartphone in the country to pack the MediaTek Helio G50 processor. The POP 9 is the 4G counterpart to the Tecno POP 9 5G which launched in India earlier this year.

Tecno POP 9 4G: Price, Availability

The Tecno POP 9 comes in a single 3GB + 64GB model, priced at Rs 6,699. Including the Rs 200 bank offer, the device can be bought for Rs 6,499. It can be bought in Startrail Black, Glittery White, and Lime Green shades from Amazon India starting November 26, 12 PM IST.

Tecno POP 9 4G: Specifications

The Tecno POP 9 sports a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a 90Hz Refresh Rate, 90% Screen to Body Ratio, 180Hz touch sampling rate, 263 ppi, 480 nits brightness, 20:09 Screen Aspect Ratio and 720 x 1600 pixels HD+ resolution. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Helio G50 Processor along with 3GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB.

For optics, the device has a single 13MP rear camera and an 8MP selfie sensor with dual colour temperature flash. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery with 15W fast charging. It runs on Android 14 Go Edition based on HiOS 14.

Additional features include in-built Infrared remote control sensor, dual speakers with DTS, and an IP54-rated body. Connectivity options include Bluetooth, Wi-Fi 5, 4G LTE, GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and a USB-C port.

At a similar price point, one could consider the Moto G04s which comes for Rs 6,999. Not only does it offer more RAM for a slightly higher price, it also sports a better primary camera, at least on paper.

While we cannot comment on the performance aspect as we haven’t used the devices, we can tell you that the Motorola device offers a more stock android-like experience which may be ideal for many. The Motorola device offers handset does lack behind when it comes to speakers, as it gets a single speaker compared to Tecno’s stereo speaker setup. If you can overlook the speaker setup, the Motorola handset does look like a better offering than Tecno’s.