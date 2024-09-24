Tecno Pop 9 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Tecno has launched a new Pop series smartphone in India, dubbed the Tecno Pop 9 5G. The device succeeds the Pop 8 4G which launched in the country earlier in January this year. The new Pop 9 5G from the Chinese brand packs a segment-first 48MP Sony camera, NFC, and more.

Tecno Pop 9 5G: Price, Availability

The Tecno Pop 9 5G is available in two variants, including 4GB + 64GB priced at Rs 9,499 and 4GB + 128GB priced at Rs 9,999. However, one can buy it with a bank discount of Rs 1,000 for a limited time as a part of a launch offer. One can pre-book the device for Rs 499 on Amazon India while the device goes on sale from October 7. The Tecno Pop 9 5G is available in three colours including Midnight Shadow, Azure Sky, and Aurora Cloud and users also get two mobile skins bundled in the box of the device.

Tecno Pop 9 5G: Specifications

The Tecno Pop 9 5G sports a 6.6-inch screen with a 120Hz Refresh Rate and an HD+ resolution of 1612 x 720 pixels. Tecno Pop 9 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC. The device has up to 128GB of in-built storage which is expandable and 4GB RAM with additional Virtual RAM support.

For photos and videos, the Tecno device has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX582 primady sensor, an AI lens, paired with dual LED flash. There is also an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with a flash as well. It is backed up by a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging.

Connectivity options include 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Additional features include stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR blaster, and an IP54 rated body. The device runs on HiOS 14 based on Android 14.