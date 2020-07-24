Tecno Hipods H2 wireless earbuds launched in India for Rs 1,999

Dubbed as Tecno Hipods H2, the wireless earbuds comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999.

Tecno has today announced the launch of new wireless earbuds in India. Dubbed as Tecno Hipods H2, the wireless earbuds comes with a price tag of Rs 1,999. Tecno Hipods H2 will be available for sale on Amazon from July 27 (12 noon) and at Tecno’s offline retail network of 35,000 outlets.

The wireless earbuds come with built-in 45mAh battery in each earbud, the Hipods H2 and it deliver 6 hours of playback on a single charge, while with the charging case, you battery life of 24 hours. Also just a 15-minute charge gives an additional 2 hours of playback.

The wireless earbuds are IPX4 water resistant and it comes with environmental noise cancellation technology along with deep bass and loud treble. It comes with smart touch controls to control Control calls, music, volume, and activate the phone’s voice assistant by a simple tap on the earbuds. The Tecno Hipods H2 provides 120ms low latency mode and it features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option.

The Hipods H2 Bluetooth Earbuds features a Smart Pop-Up interface for Instant Pairing that supports an automatic pop-up connection interface on recent Tecno smartphones, as soon as the charging case is opened and Hipods H2 can be easily connected in one click.

Commenting on the venture,Arijeet Talapatra, CEO, TRANSSION India said, “We are excited to announce the launch of TECNO Hipods H2 which also marks our foray into the TWS category. The India TWS market has been growing consistently and the industry is expected to further grow in 2020 with COVID-19 setting off a trend where people working from home and connecting through voice and video calls become more appreciative of the convenience and reliability of TWS devices. The increasing audio consumption, portability and smart assists are making TWS extremely popular among smartphone users and driving demand. With Hipods H2, we, at TECNO, endeavour to build our own connected device ecosystem of TECNO smartphones and extend the best audio experience at an affordable price.”