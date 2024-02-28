Tecno Camon 30 Series Unveiled At MWC 2024: Details About All 4 Models

Tecno has unveiled the successors of last year’s Camon 20 series at MWC 2024, called as the Tecno Camon 30 series. The new lineup of smartphones consists of a total of four models, including the Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G, Camon 30 Pro 5G, Camon 30 5G and the Camon 30, which is a 4G model. Here’s everything you need to know about these devices.

Tecno Camon 30 Premier 5G

Camon 30 Premier 5G is the top-of-the-line Tecno Camon 30 series model and offers the most powerful specifications. The handset sports a 6.77″ OLED display with 1,264 x 2,780 pixels Resolution and 1,400 nits peak brightness. As it is an LTPO panel, it sports a dynamic refresh rate up to 120Hz. The handset is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra Chipset paired with 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage.

Camon 30 Premier 5G focuses on the optics with the new PolarAce Imaging System that utilises a CXD5622GG Sony Imaging chip. The company then further integrates its Universal Tone technology, which uses AI to render accurate skin tones. Then, it uses Sony’s Lytia components as well. The imaging system supports end-side FP16 floating computing and can achieve 4.6 TFLOPS at FP16 (16-bit floating point).

This system is backed up by four engines, which include NeuroNR Turbo, NeuroColor Turbo, NeuroHDR Turbo, and NeuroFPS Turbo, that help in better colour reproduction, reduce noise, enhance HDR, and enhance video recording capability as well, so it can capture all the details in low-light situations. Not only this, but the Camon 30 Premier 5G is also the first phone to equip the brand’s own ISP, which further enables the brand to develop features tailored specifically for its camera system.

It has a triple rear camera system including a 50MP Sony IMX 890 sensor with OIS, a 50MP periscope telephoto sensor with support for 3x optical zoom, 60x hybrid zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide sensor. Additionally, there’s a 50MP shooter with Autofocus on the front.

Finally, the device packs a 5,000mAh battery with 70W fast wired charging. The device supports stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, an IR blaster, and more. It runs Android 14-based HiOS 14 out of the box.

Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G

The Tecno Camon 30 Pro 5G sports a 6.78-inch AMOLED Display with a 144Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ 2436 x 1080 pixels resolution. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 Ultra processor, which is similar to the Premier model. Tecno hasn’t confirmed details about the RAM or storage amounts yet.

It comes backed by a 5000mAh battery with 70W Fast charging support. The handset also offers a stereo speaker setup with Dolby Atmos audio. As for the camera setup, it gets an OIS-assisted 50MP primary snapper with a 1/1.56-inch sensor size, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth sensor. There’s a 50MP sensor on the front for selfies and video calls.

Read More: Tecno Spark 20C Launched in India: Should You Buy It?

Tecno Camon 30 5G, Camon 30 (4G)

The Tecno Camon 30 5G has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a full HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7020 SoC and a 5000mAh battery with 70W fast charging support.

The Camon 30 5G further has a triple-rear camera setup, including a 50MP primary shooter with 1/1.57-inch sensor size, OIS, a 2MP depth shooter and an AI lens as well. The handset features a 50MP shooter with dual-LED flash on the front. It further gets you a stereo speaker setup and an IR blaster. There’s dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.2 for wireless connectivity.

The Camon 30 4G sports the same specs as its 5G counterpart, with the only exception being the processor, a MediaTek Helio G99 on the 4G model.