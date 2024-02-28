Tecno Spark 20C Launched in India: Should You Buy It?

Tecno has launched a new smartphone in India, called the Spark 20C. The new budget offering from the brand comes with a MediaTek Helio G36 processor under the hood. The smartphone already debuted in the International market back in November of last year. Here’s what it has to offer in India and details about it’s competitors so you can decide whether you should buy it or not.

Tecno Spark 20C: Price, Availability

The Tecno Spark 20C is priced in India at Rs 8,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. It can be bought for Rs 7,999 for a limited period as a part of the launch offer. It will be available for purchase in the country starting March 5 at 12pm IST exclusively via Amazon. It is offered in Alpenglow Gold, Gravity Black, Mystery White, and Magic Skin Green colour options.

Tecno Spark 20C: Specifications

The Spark 20C sports a 6.6-inch LCD display with HD+ (720 × 1612) resolution, 90Hz Refresh Rate and a centered punch hole cutout.

The Chipset under the hood is the MediaTek Helio G36 processor which is paired with 128GB storage and 8GB RAM. There’s a 50MP camera sensor on the back, accompanied by an AI sensor along with an 8MP front camera. There’s a dual-LED flash both on the front and the back.

It boots Android 13 with Tecno’s custom UI on top and packs a 5,000mAh battery which supports 18W charging. Additional features include FM radio, a 3.5 mm audio jack, a USB-C port, dual speakers and а fingerprint scanner on the side.

Tecno Spark 20C: Should you buy it?

The Spark 20C is competing directly with the Moto G24 Power which also starts at Rs 8,999. Sure it gets you lesser RAM but exceeds Spark 20C in almost all other aspects. It runs on Android 14 and not only offers you a near-stock Android experience which is far superior to HiOS, but also gets you a bigger 6000mAh battery. We even appreciated the Moto G24 Power during our review of the smartphone for its multimedia capabilities. It also gets you a more powerful chipset which will help in smoother daily operations.

At RS 7,299, you can also consider the Redmi A3 which has the same chipset as the Spark 20C and is offered at a lower price. However, you do miss out on RAM, Storage and charging speeds with this one as they are inferior to that of Tecno’s phone.