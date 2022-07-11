Tecno Camon 19 series to be launched in India on July 12

Tecno has confirmed the launch of Camon 19 series smartphones in India on July 12th. The Tecno Camon 19 Neo has already appeared on Amazon India. The Tecno Camon 19 series has also been teased on the company’s official Indian website.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo was unveiled in June this year. Until now, the company has launched four smartphones in its Camon 19 series in other markets. These include the Tecno Camon 19, Camon 19 Neo, Camon 19 Pro, and Camon 19 Pro 5G.

The Tecno Camon 19 Neo listing on Amazon has confirmed that the phone will come with 48MP rear camera and night portrait. For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera. Further, it is also revealed that the Camon 19 Neo will sport 6GB of RAM with 5GB of virtual RAM.

Tecno Camon 19 Neo Specifications

The Camon 19 Neo sports a 6.8-inch IPS LCD panel with a punch-hole design, Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. Further, the Camon 19 Neo packs a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s support for microSD card storage expansion as well.

The Camon 19 Neo has a triple rear camera setup. This includes a 48MP primary sensor which has f/1.8 aperture, a 2MP f/2.4 macro sensor and an AI lens. You get features such as ISO control, Continuous Shooting, High Dynamic Range mode (HDR), Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection and more. At the front, the device uses a 32MP wide camera for selfies and video calls.

Further, the Camon 19 Neo is backed by a 5000mAh battery which supports 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 12-based HiOS UI and has Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, 4G LTE for connectivity and a USB-C port for charging. There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor present as well.