Tecno Camon 18 launched in India: Price, Specifications and more

Tecno Mobile, a Transsion Holding company, has today launched Tecno Camon 18 smartphone in India. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Camon 18 Launched Price

The phone is priced at Rs 14,999 for its sole 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage variant. The Tecno Camon 18 will be available across the brand’s 50K+ retail touchpoints PAN India starting 27th December.

It comes in Purple, Dust Grey and Ceramic White colours. Additionally, customers purchasing the Tecno Camon 18 will also get free Tecno Buds worth Rs 1,999.

Specifications



The Camon 18 comes with 6.8-inch FHD+ displays with 1,080 x 2,460 px resolution. Furthermore, there’s a 90Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout on the front housing the front camera.

Additionally, the Camon 18 smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, coupled with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. It comes with triple rear cameras. The Camon 18 has a 48-megapixel primary sensor, along with 2-megapixel depth sensor and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. In addition, the device features a 16MP selfie snapper.

Besides, the phone is shipped with HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11 out of the box on the software side of things. In addition, it is equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security. Lastly, the connectivity options include dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, USB-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Recently, Tecno Spark 8T was launched in India. The Tecno Spark 8T is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. The device has MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, a dual camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. It is available for sale via Amazon India. Spark 8T will be available in four new colors namely Iris Purple, Atlantic blue, Turquoise Cyan and Cocoa Gold.