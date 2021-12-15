Tecno Spark 8T launched in India: Price, Specifications and More

Tecno has today launched Spark 8T as a budget phone in India. The device has MediaTek’s Helio G35 SoC, a dual camera setup, Android 11 and a 5000mAh battery. Let’s take a detailed look at the handset’s specs, price, and availability.

Tecno Spark 8T price

The Tecno Spark 8T is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version. It is available for pre-order through Amazon India from today and will on sale from December 20th, 2021. Spark 8T will be available in four new colors namely Iris Purple, Atlantic blue, Turquoise Cyan and Cocoa Gold.

Specifications

The Spark 8T features a big 6.6″ Full HD+ display. Further, there is 500 nits brightness resolution and 91.3% screen to body ratio. It packs a 2.3Ghz octa core Helio G35 gaming processor. Its Hyperengine technology enhances users gaming experience. The automatic super boost features ensures smooth and lag free operations for easy multi-tasking.

In addition, the rear camera of the phone is equipped with a 50MP AI Dual Rear Camera with F1.6 aperture. It features various professional photography and videography modes such as Video Bokeh, Smart Portrait, AI Beauty, AR Animoji and Stickers, Google Lens, Time-lapse, Slow Motion and many more.

Moreover, the phone offers a 5000mAh battery. Its optimized power saving modes give you a step ahead battery backup. This battery gives a whopping 38 days standby, 122 hours of music playback and 40 hours of calling time.

Lastly, the Spark 8T runs HiOS 7.6 based on Android 11. The latest android with localized features such as Vault 2.0, Smart Panel 2.0, Kids Mode, Social Turbo Dark theme, Parental control, Digital Wellbeing, Gesture Call Picker.

Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro-USB, FM radio, and USB OTG. The phone also has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The handset measures 164.25×75.87×8.85mm.