Advertisement

TCL to launch Android 11 based P-series line-up in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 11, 2021 10:37 am

Latest News

TCL TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies for immersive viewing and optimized audio output, respectively.
Advertisement

TCL is all set to launch its P-series 4K HDR TV in India which comes with Android 11. Additionally, the brand is the first one to bring a TV with Android 11 in India.

The brand also claims that this also a part of their global first approach and India is the first country to have the product.  The TV is already revealed at the recently-held Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.

Sporting a metallic trim design, the latest TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies for immersive viewing and optimized audio output, respectively. The Dolby Vision offers ultra-vivid picture quality with perfectly-balanced brightness, contrast, color, and detail by merging high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities.

 

The Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, releases a sound that revolves around the user, hence ensuring incredible clarity. In terms of sound, DTS decoding technology is another built-in feature that produces sounds akin to the quality of live-studio recordings.

The device is also backed by MEMC motion picture processing capabilities, which ensures stable, crisper, and better imagery performance, especially when it comes to watching fast-moving, action-packed content. On top of that, it also comes equipped with hands-free voice control 2.0. This technology enables users to do so many activities - be it switching channels, setting reminders, or exploring streaming services – all via simple voice commands.

Commenting on the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India said, “We are very excited to launch our latest offering, which was also one of the line-ups that we showcased at the recently-held CES. The TV not only offers great looks but is also packed with cutting-edge technologies that will make entertainment more seamless for users. Since our inception, we have been successfully launching new products that perfectly meet the needs and tastes of Indian consumers. We expect a positive response from our latest addition to the portfolio and promise to roll out more new products in the coming months, which will be designed with innovation at the forefront.”

Advertisement

IFA 2020: TCL introduces TCL 10 TabMax, TabMid tablets, smartwatch for senior citizens and more

TCL TS3015 home theatre soundbar launched in India for Rs 8,999

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615 launched, price starts Rs 23,999

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Carl Pei's 'Nothing' to launch Wireless Earbuds first, among other products

Kodak HD LED TVs partners with Flipkart and announces new deals on CA And 7XPRO series

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies