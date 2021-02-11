TCL to launch Android 11 based P-series line-up in India

TCL TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies for immersive viewing and optimized audio output, respectively.

TCL is all set to launch its P-series 4K HDR TV in India which comes with Android 11. Additionally, the brand is the first one to bring a TV with Android 11 in India.



The brand also claims that this also a part of their global first approach and India is the first country to have the product. The TV is already revealed at the recently-held Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2021.



Sporting a metallic trim design, the latest TV features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies for immersive viewing and optimized audio output, respectively. The Dolby Vision offers ultra-vivid picture quality with perfectly-balanced brightness, contrast, color, and detail by merging high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities.

The Dolby Atmos, on the other hand, releases a sound that revolves around the user, hence ensuring incredible clarity. In terms of sound, DTS decoding technology is another built-in feature that produces sounds akin to the quality of live-studio recordings.



The device is also backed by MEMC motion picture processing capabilities, which ensures stable, crisper, and better imagery performance, especially when it comes to watching fast-moving, action-packed content. On top of that, it also comes equipped with hands-free voice control 2.0. This technology enables users to do so many activities - be it switching channels, setting reminders, or exploring streaming services – all via simple voice commands.



Commenting on the launch, Mike Chen, General Manager TCL India said, “We are very excited to launch our latest offering, which was also one of the line-ups that we showcased at the recently-held CES. The TV not only offers great looks but is also packed with cutting-edge technologies that will make entertainment more seamless for users. Since our inception, we have been successfully launching new products that perfectly meet the needs and tastes of Indian consumers. We expect a positive response from our latest addition to the portfolio and promise to roll out more new products in the coming months, which will be designed with innovation at the forefront.”

