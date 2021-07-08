TCL tablet to launch in India soon

TCL, the Chinese electronics company, is expected to launch a tablet in India soon. But, until now, they were focused on the TV segment.

Sources familiar with the development have said to The Mobile Indian that TCL will launch a tablet in India this month. We don’t have an exact date, but we will keep you posted.

We don’t have a confirmation on the tablet model that will be launched in India. Globally, TCL 10 Tab Max and TCL 10 Tab Mid ( launched in 2020); TCL Tab 10S and TCL Nxtpaper( launched earlier this year are ) are available. t

TCL Tab 10S Specifcations

This tablet is priced at EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,700) for the Wi-Fi model and EUR 249 (approx Rs 22,200) for the 4G model in the international market. So most likely, TCL will launch this tablet in India.

TCL Tab 10S features a 10.1-inch full-HD LCD display and is powered by the MediaTek MT8768 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

It runs on Android 10 and has an 8MP camera on the rear with a 5MP camera on the front. An 8000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support powers the tablet.

TCL Nxtpaper

The TCL NXTPAPER is priced at EUR 349 (approx Rs 31,100) in the global market.

The strong point of this tablet is its NCVM composite sheet instead of LCD to offer a paper-like thin display for an enhanced viewing experience. It has an 8.88-inch display with a resolution of 1,440×1,080 pixels. The MediaTek MT8768E SoC powers it paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option, which is expandable via a MicroSD card.

An 8-megapixel rear camera and 5-megapixel front camera is available on the tablet. In addition, it packs a 5,500mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

TCL 10 Tab Max

TCL 10 Tab Max is available in 4G, and Wi-Fi only models globally for EUR 299 (roughly Rs. 25,900) and EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 21,600).

The TCL 10 Tab Max comes with a 10.36-inch Full HD+ display, and it comes with stylus support. The stylus also features ultra-low latency mode. In addition, it comes with advanced dual-microphone systems along with dual speakers for high-definition video calls. It has an 8-front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

The TCL 10 Tab Max is loaded with an 8000mAh battery, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

TCL 10 TabMid

TCL 10 Tab Mid, on the other hand, features an 8-inch Full HD IPS display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor and 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of internal storage. In addition, it has an 8-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter.

The tablet comes with a 5500mAh battery. On the connectivity front, USB Type-C port, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, and more.

The tablet comes with a price tag of EUR 229 (roughly Rs 19,700).

We will update the story as, and when we have information about the Tablet models, TCL will launch in India.