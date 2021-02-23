TCL launches wide range of audio products in India

TCL has launched a wide range of audio products in India including new wired earphones, neckband style wireless earphones and over-the-ear headphones out of which one of them features ANC

TCL has announced its expansion into the audio products category in India. The company has launched multiple audio products including in-ear headphones, neckband style in-ear headphones and over the ear headphones.

"All three categories provide a stylish and exciting experience with best in class sound and technology. Features like passive noise cancellation, sweat and splash-proof technology along extensive battery life will help us hit the right chord with the millennials,” said Sunil Verma, Country Manager of India Subcontinent at TCL Mobile.

Wired in-ear earbuds

TCL SOCL100, SOCL200, SOCL300 and ACTV100 have officially launched as the company’s wired in-ear earbuds in India.

The SOCL100 is being offered in phantom black, ocean blue, sunset orange and sunrise purple and is priced at Rs 399. The SOCL 200 is priced at Rs 499 and comes with 12.2 mm audio drivers tuned for bass enthusiasts.

The SOCL300 is priced at Rs 599. It has 8.6 millimetres drivers and features medical-grade silicone ear tips. Lastly, the TCL ACTV100 is priced at Rs 699 and is available in two colours: Monza Black and Crimson White. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, making it resistant to sweat and is splash-proof.

Over-the-ear headphones

TCL MTRO200 and ELIT400NC are over-ear headphones that are priced at Rs 1,099 and Rs 6,999 respectively. The MTRO200 features 32mm audio drivers that are tuned to deliver punchy bass and is being offered in Shadow Black, Slate Blue, Burgundy Crush and Ash White colour options.

The TCL ELIT400NC over-the-ear headphones feature active noise cancellation and offer upto 16 hours of battery life on a single charge with ANC enabled. With ANC off, it can provide upto 22 hours worth of playback time. It also supports fast charging and is being offered in Cement Grey and Midnight Blue colours.

Neckband style wireless earphones

TCL SOCL200BT, ACTV100BT and ELIT200NC constitute this category and the earphones are priced at Rs 1,299, Rs 1,799 and Rs 2,299 respectively.

As per TCL, the SOCL200BT offers upto 17 hours of playback time on a single charge and takes just 2 hours to fully charge. The TCL ACTV100BT offers upto 12 hours worth of playback time and is IPX4 rated making it resistant to sweat and splashes of water.

And lastly, the TCL ELIT200NC comes with 12.2mm audio drivers with active noise cancellation. TCL claims that it can last for upto 10 hours on a single charge.