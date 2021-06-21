Advertisement

TCl launches Ultra-Inverter AC with 3-in-1 filtration technology including a Vitamin C filter

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 21, 2021 1:01 pm

The Vitamin C filter ACs can eliminate both dust and bacteria while also ensuring that users get a moisturizing effect while working from home.
TCL has recently launched an innovative AC to promote user health and ensure safety against coronavirus. It is an Ultra-Inverter AC that comes with 3-in-1 filtration technology, including a Vitamin C filter, silver ion, and dust filters to not only eliminate dust and bacteria from the air but also provide a moisturizing effect to the users.

 

The brand has created this product with a vision to provide users with an additional layer of protection while consumers work remotely, ensuring them a safe and comfortable work environment at home. The Vitamin C filter ACs can eliminate both dust and bacteria while also ensuring that users get a moisturizing effect while working from home.

The Ultra-Inverter AC comes equipped with TCL’s proprietary Titan Gold evaporator and condenser with 100% copper tubing, preventing dust from accumulating on the surface and ensuring higher product life. It also provides rapid cooling by bringing down the room temperature to 18 degrees Celsius in about 30 seconds.

 

As per the company, this AC is an ideal product for a low-frequency operation that ensures up to 50% power saving, hence low electricity bills. Other features include R32 eco-friendly refrigerant, four-way airflow, Google Assistant, TCL Home app, digital display, and ‘I Feel Technology’ for high-precision temperature detection.

 

Vijay Kumar Mikkilineni, AC Business Head, TCL India said, “The pandemic has pushed most companies to work from home, which wasn’t an easy shift for employers as well as employees. However, with our Vitamin C filter AC, we are looking at providing these people with not only a comfortable and cool WFH setting but also ensuring that they work in a bacteria-free environment with higher productivity. To fight the pandemic and keep everyone safe, we will continue to build more such products in sync with the evolving needs of consumers and offer them the best at affordable prices.”

