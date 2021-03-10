Advertisement

TCL launches P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android 11, Smart AC Ocarina Series

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 1:43 pm

Latest News

The TCL P725 series is available in four sizes, priced at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant
Advertisement

TCL has today launched its first 2021 TV model P725 in India. The company has claimed it to be India’s first Android 11 TV. The company also launched its Ocarina Smart AC series in the country.

The TCL P725 series is available in four sizes, priced at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, Rs 56,990 for the 50-inch, Rs 62,990 for the 55-inch, and Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch variant. The company will first roll out the 65 inch exclusively on Amazon at Rs 89,990. Customers can get notified on Amazon for the latest product selling updates.

The Ocarina Smart AC series comes in three variants - 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton. They will be on sale exclusively on the TCL India online store with prices starting at Rs 33,990. They come with 5 years warranty on PCB, and 10 years on compressor.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV


TCL TV is claimed by the company to be the first smart TV in India to run Android TV 11. The TV has access to 7,000+ Apps and 700,000+ shows / movies. In addition, Chromecast enables effortless mirroring of photos, videos, and music directly from your devices.

P725 is powered by Dolby Vision, advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and detail.

TCL P725 series features support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision standard, along with Dolby Atmos audio. There is TCL Channel 3.0 interface, designed in a content-first display to access your favourite apps. The TC is powered by Google Assistant hands-free access and MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology for smoother motion.

 

TCL Ocarina Smart AC


The TCL Ocarina Smart AC series includes Gentle Breeze, B.I.G Care & UVC Sterilization Pro, which has a bacteria eliminating rate of more than 98.66%. They feature smart connectivity for remote control through the TCL Home app.

The air conditioner can also be controlled through voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can alter functions and operation via the App, or control via simple voice commands by Google Assistant and Alexa.

The AC is designed in such a manner that it can be easily installed with an increased assembly efficiency of up to 12.5%, and can also be disassembled without much efforts. It comes equipped with an easy detachable bottom plate that ensures convenient disassembly of the machine using one press. The device also offers large space for piping and makes it easy for users to check indoor units in case of a leakage.

With up to 60% energy saving, AI Inverter helps reach the setting temperature more quickly, cooling coils to 180C in 30 seconds and keep temperature stable with +_ 10C.

Advertisement

TCL to launch Android 11 based P725 TV, Healthy Smart AC series in India on March 10

TCL launches wide range of audio products in India

TCL to launch Android 11 based P-series line-up in India

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

TCL 4K UHD Smart Android TV P615 launched, price starts Rs 23,999

TCL TS3015 home theatre soundbar launched in India for Rs 8,999

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Redmi Smart TV to launch in India on 17 March

Motorola 4K Android TV Stick launched for Rs 3,999

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies