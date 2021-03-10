TCL launches P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android 11, Smart AC Ocarina Series

The TCL P725 series is available in four sizes, priced at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant

Advertisement

TCL has today launched its first 2021 TV model P725 in India. The company has claimed it to be India’s first Android 11 TV. The company also launched its Ocarina Smart AC series in the country.



The TCL P725 series is available in four sizes, priced at Rs 41,990 for the 43-inch variant, Rs 56,990 for the 50-inch, Rs 62,990 for the 55-inch, and Rs 89,990 for the 65-inch variant. The company will first roll out the 65 inch exclusively on Amazon at Rs 89,990. Customers can get notified on Amazon for the latest product selling updates.



The Ocarina Smart AC series comes in three variants - 1-ton, 1.5-ton, and 2-ton. They will be on sale exclusively on the TCL India online store with prices starting at Rs 33,990. They come with 5 years warranty on PCB, and 10 years on compressor.

TCL P725 4K HDR LED TV



TCL TV is claimed by the company to be the first smart TV in India to run Android TV 11. The TV has access to 7,000+ Apps and 700,000+ shows / movies. In addition, Chromecast enables effortless mirroring of photos, videos, and music directly from your devices.



P725 is powered by Dolby Vision, advanced imaging technology that combines high dynamic range (HDR) with wide color gamut capabilities to deliver ultra-vivid picture quality with incredible brightness, contrast, colour, and detail.



TCL P725 series features support for HDR up to the Dolby Vision standard, along with Dolby Atmos audio. There is TCL Channel 3.0 interface, designed in a content-first display to access your favourite apps. The TC is powered by Google Assistant hands-free access and MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology for smoother motion.

TCL Ocarina Smart AC



The TCL Ocarina Smart AC series includes Gentle Breeze, B.I.G Care & UVC Sterilization Pro, which has a bacteria eliminating rate of more than 98.66%. They feature smart connectivity for remote control through the TCL Home app.



The air conditioner can also be controlled through voice assistants, including Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. You can alter functions and operation via the App, or control via simple voice commands by Google Assistant and Alexa.



The AC is designed in such a manner that it can be easily installed with an increased assembly efficiency of up to 12.5%, and can also be disassembled without much efforts. It comes equipped with an easy detachable bottom plate that ensures convenient disassembly of the machine using one press. The device also offers large space for piping and makes it easy for users to check indoor units in case of a leakage.



With up to 60% energy saving, AI Inverter helps reach the setting temperature more quickly, cooling coils to 180C in 30 seconds and keep temperature stable with +_ 10C.

Advertisement