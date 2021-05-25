Advertisement

TCL launches C815 QLED, P715 AI, C715 QLED 4K Smart TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 25, 2021 4:39 pm

TCL has launched a slew of Android TVs in India with 4K displays, Dolby Audio support and more
TCL has launched a bunch of TVs in India in partnership with Flipkart including the new P715 4K UHD AI TV, C715 4K QLED TV, and C815 4K QLED TV ranges. The new TV sets come in different sizes ranging from 43-inch to 75-inch. 

 

The new TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV is available in four sizes including 43-inch priced at Rs 29,999, 50-inch priced at Rs 38,999, 55-inch priced at Rs 42,999 while the 65-inch is priced at Rs 64,999. 

 

The TCL C715 4K QLED TV is available in 50-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch models, priced at Rs 49,999, Rs 56,999, and Rs 88,499 respectively. 

 

TCL C815 4K QLED TV is available in 3 models including 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch models, priced at Rs. 78,499, Rs. 1,14,999, and Rs. 1,29,999 respectively.

 

TCL P715 4K UHD AI TV Range Specifications

 

TCL P715

 

The TVs included in the P715 4K UHD AI range run on Android TV and integrate features like hands-free voice control, OTT app support such as YouTube and Netflix, and also have Dolby Audio support. The displays also support micro dimming, dynamic colour enhancement, and 4K upscaling.

 

TCL C815 4K QLED TV Range Specifications

 

TCL C815

 

The TVs included in this range feature Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision, and HDR 10+ support. You also get support for Motion Estimation/Motion Compensation (MEMC) technology so that the content refresh rate can be upscaled to remove blurring. The TVs sport Onkyo Soundbars with Dolby Atmos support. 

 

TCL C715 4K QLED TV Range Specifications

 

TCL C715

 

The TVs under this range have Android TV software with in-built chromecast and Google Assistant support. The displays on these TVs sport IPQ engine for enhanced experience along with Quantum Dot Technology, Dolby Vision and HDR 10+. For audio, you get DTS audio processing along with Dolby Atmos support.

Tags: TCL

 

