TCL introduces new range of Smart TVs and Air conditioners in India

TCL has today announced the launch of a new smart range of AI-powered televisions and air conditioners in India. The brand has introduced a new range of C8 Smart TV series and air conditioners in the country.

The new 4K AI Smart TV comes with a price tag of Rs 49,990 for the 55-inch model and Rs 69,990 for the 65-inch model. Coming to the air conditioners, the Elite series - Turbo Air comes with 3 Star 1T for Rs 26,990, 3 Star 1.5T for Rs 31,990 and 3 Star 2T for Rs 41,990. The Smart Air series includes 3 Star 1T for Rs 28,990, 3 Star 1.5T for Rs 33,990 and 3 Star 2T for Rs 43,990. TCL AI Ultra Inverter AC comes with 5 Star rating and it is priced at Rs 40,990 for 1.5-tonne variant.

TCL C8 Series of Smart TVs

The latest series comes loaded with a host of interesting features. To start with, it comes with far-field technology, which allows for hands-free voice control. The company claims that one can control the TV including making program reservation, channel switching, power on or off, as well as controlling other smart home devices such as sweeping robots, curtains, lights etc. with just your voice.

The series is equipped with Dolby HDR Vision that delivers good colour, contrast and brightness. It comes with 4K UHD resolution and it is equipped with TCL Wide Colour Gamut technology that delivers enhanced visuals. It also features MEMC for smoother picture quality during action-packed content. The series comes with Onkyo speaker along Dolby Atmos. The Smart TV runs on Android TV, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie and comes loaded with Google Play, YouTube and other apps.







TCL Inverter Air Conditioner

The company has introduced three modular variants with its new AI-enabled air conditioners including Turbo series, Smart series and Elite series. The Elite series comes loaded with cooling performance with ultra-tropical working till 60° C and ultra-fast cooling in 30 sec. The ACs also run high on energy-saving capability and ultra-low frequency operation with a minimum of 300 units per hour consumption. The series comes with a Titan Gold coating on Condenser and Evaporator. The Elite series comes with a BLDC motor that renders low noise and offers high airflow for fast cooling.

The smart air series boasts of Smart home connectivity wherein the ACs can be controlled via TV, Mobile & Google Home. The ACs run on an AI Inverter Algorithm and a Smart diagnosis that enables low refrigerant detection and error detection. Lastly, the Turbo Air series is designed for extreme temperature conditions with ultra-tropical Compressor working till 60°C, Ultra-Fast Cooling in 30 sec and Digital Temperature Display. The series also ensures durability with a Titan Gold fin condenser and Evaporator and offers Stabilizer free Operation.

TCL Home Application

The company has also introduced the TCL Home application, which helps in operating the latest Android TVs and smart air conditioners. TCL Home App turns your mobile phone into a remote control.. There is a Shop page in the TCL Home app gives users access to the complete product catalogue like tech specs, features, and more.