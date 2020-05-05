Advertisement

SegunLife launches infrared thermometer at Rs 4999 with 1-year warranty

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 05, 2020 12:16 pm

Latest News

SegunLife thermometer can be purchased from the company's official site and will soon be available on e-commerce site Amazon.
Advertisement

SegunLife, a brand known in wearables and healthcare devices, has launched infrared thermometer to aid COVID 19 in India. The newly launched Infrared thermometer comes with swift and precise recording through infrared sensors with accuracy up to 2 celsius.

SegunLife infrared thermometer is priced at Rs 4,999 and it comes in two colours Red and Green. It comes with 1-year warranty and customer support as well. This thermometer can be purchased from the company's official site and will soon be available on e-commerce site Amazon.

For the customers buying the product from its website, there is special provisioning of 10-15% discounts for Hospitals, Doctors and organisation who need bulk quantity. The product is also available in the offline market across India, including metros and Tier2 Cities like Patna, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore & others.

The thermometer comes with extensive storage features, no-touch sensors to reduce risk of cross-infection, clear and spacious LED display. It comes with digital sensor and has a temperature range of 34.0℃~42.9℃

The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 1-3cm to avoid contact. It also features extensive storage by storing 99 sets of temperature recordings in the storage function. The thermometer comes with a single press power button with automatic shutdown after 10 seconds to save power. The thermometer has LED light which helps in recording temperature even in low light.

On the launch, CP Khandelwal, CEO - PR innovations (Managing Business SegunLife) says, “In this time of the pandemic, we are trying to stand with our frontline warriors and helping them in every possible way. This device is not only useful for hospitals but also for everyone considering the current pandemic. It’s no touch sensors will help in avoiding cross-infection. By launching this Infrared thermometer at this hour, we have tried to integrate the latest technological innovation to fight with COVID 19”.

Tecno Spark 5, Spark 5 Air with 5000mAh battery announced

How to use Whatsapp chatbot to check fake information?

Airtel Thanks customers now get free ZEE5 premium content but there’s catch

HP Omen 25L and 30L gaming desktops announced

Apple launches new 13-inch MacBook Pro with Magic Keyboard and up to 10th Gen Intel Core processor

Huawei Y9s to launch soon in India, now listed on company's website and Amazon

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: SegunLife thermometer SegunLife thermometer

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Intel and CBSE join hands to promote AI amongst the youth

Top 5 apps for women safety

Amazon launches Rekindle 2.0 to help women resume their corporate careers

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies