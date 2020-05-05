SegunLife launches infrared thermometer at Rs 4999 with 1-year warranty

SegunLife thermometer can be purchased from the company's official site and will soon be available on e-commerce site Amazon.

Advertisement

SegunLife, a brand known in wearables and healthcare devices, has launched infrared thermometer to aid COVID 19 in India. The newly launched Infrared thermometer comes with swift and precise recording through infrared sensors with accuracy up to 2 celsius.



SegunLife infrared thermometer is priced at Rs 4,999 and it comes in two colours Red and Green. It comes with 1-year warranty and customer support as well. This thermometer can be purchased from the company's official site and will soon be available on e-commerce site Amazon.



For the customers buying the product from its website, there is special provisioning of 10-15% discounts for Hospitals, Doctors and organisation who need bulk quantity. The product is also available in the offline market across India, including metros and Tier2 Cities like Patna, Indore, Kolkata, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore & others.



The thermometer comes with extensive storage features, no-touch sensors to reduce risk of cross-infection, clear and spacious LED display. It comes with digital sensor and has a temperature range of 34.0℃~42.9℃



The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 1-3cm to avoid contact. It also features extensive storage by storing 99 sets of temperature recordings in the storage function. The thermometer comes with a single press power button with automatic shutdown after 10 seconds to save power. The thermometer has LED light which helps in recording temperature even in low light.



On the launch, CP Khandelwal, CEO - PR innovations (Managing Business SegunLife) says, “In this time of the pandemic, we are trying to stand with our frontline warriors and helping them in every possible way. This device is not only useful for hospitals but also for everyone considering the current pandemic. It’s no touch sensors will help in avoiding cross-infection. By launching this Infrared thermometer at this hour, we have tried to integrate the latest technological innovation to fight with COVID 19”.