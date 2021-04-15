TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L Plus, 20L, 20S launched

TCL introduced four new smartphones at its event out of which the TCL 20 Pro 5G is the smartphone with the most high-end specs.

TCL has announced an array of smartphones at an event that completes the TCL 20 series lineup that was first unveiled at CES 2021 this year. The company says that the displays are what defines them as all of them prominently use TCL's display tech.

The three handsets namely TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L+, and the 20L are available €549 (approx Rs 49,400) for the TCL 20 Pro 5G, €269 (approx Rs 24,200) for the TCL 20L + and the 20L sells for €229 (approx Rs 20,600).

TCL also launched the TCL 20S which is the same smartphone as the TCL 20L Plus but with a different chipset for the North American market. The chipset wasn't revealed by TCL and the brand says full details will be released in the upcoming weeks.

TCL 20 Pro 5G Specifications

The TCL 20 Pro 5G gets the most high-end specifications out of all the phones launched at the event. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a centered punch hole for front cam and a Pixelworks chip that converts SDR videos to HDR. It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP Sony IMX 582 main camera with OIS, a 16MP f/2.4 123° ultra wide angle camera, a 5MP f/2.2 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. A 32MP sensor on the front can be used for selfies and video chats.

TCL 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge and 15W wireless charging. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and USB-C 2.0 port.

TCL 20L+, TCL 20L Specifications

The TCL 20L+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a centered punch hole for front cam, 500 nits peak brightness, 20:9 display ratio and 395 ppi. It draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card.

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP f/2.2 118° ultra wide angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP f/2.2 sensor that can be used for selfies and video chats.

TCL 20L Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge through USB-C 2.0. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, dual speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant key and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS.

The TCL 20L is the exact same smartphone as the TCL 20L Plus, however, it swaps out the 64MP primary sensor for a 48MP one while the rest of the specifications including the display, looks, SoC, etc remain the same.