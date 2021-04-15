Advertisement

TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L Plus, 20L, 20S launched

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : April 15, 2021 11:10 am

Latest News

TCL introduced four new smartphones at its event out of which the TCL 20 Pro 5G is the smartphone with the most high-end specs.
Advertisement

TCL has announced an array of smartphones at an event that completes the TCL 20 series lineup that was first unveiled at CES 2021 this year. The company says that the displays are what defines them as all of them prominently use TCL's display tech. 

 

The three handsets namely TCL 20 Pro 5G, 20L+, and the 20L are available €549 (approx Rs 49,400) for the TCL 20 Pro 5G, €269 (approx Rs 24,200) for the TCL 20L + and the 20L sells for €229 (approx Rs 20,600). 

 

TCL also launched the TCL 20S which is the same smartphone as the TCL 20L Plus but with a different chipset for the North American market. The chipset wasn't revealed by TCL and the brand says full details will be released in the upcoming weeks. 

 

Advertisement

TCL 20 Pro 5G Specifications 

 

TCL 20 Pro 5G

 

The TCL 20 Pro 5G gets the most high-end specifications out of all the phones launched at the event. It sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED curved display with a centered punch hole for front cam and a Pixelworks chip that converts SDR videos to HDR. It draws power from a Snapdragon 750G processor paired with 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 48MP Sony IMX 582 main camera with OIS, a 16MP f/2.4 123° ultra wide angle camera, a 5MP f/2.2 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. A 32MP sensor on the front can be used for selfies and video chats. 

 

TCL 20 Pro 5G is backed by a 4500mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge and 15W wireless charging. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, in-display fingerprint sensor, and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 5G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, GPS, and USB-C 2.0 port. 

 

TCL 20L+, TCL 20L Specifications

 

TCL 20L Plus

 

The TCL 20L+ sports a 6.67-inch FHD+ IPS LCD display with a centered punch hole for front cam, 500 nits peak brightness, 20:9 display ratio and 395 ppi. It draws power from a Snapdragon 662 processor paired with 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.1 storage expandable up to 1TB using a MicroSD card. 

 

The quad-camera setup on the back includes a 64MP main camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8MP f/2.2 118° ultra wide angle camera, a 2MP f/2.4 macro camera, and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor. On the front, you get a 16MP f/2.2 sensor that can be used for selfies and video chats. 

 

TCL 20L Plus is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W quick charge through USB-C 2.0. Additional features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual-mic noise cancellation, dual speakers, in-display fingerprint sensor, Google Assistant key and more. It runs on TCL UI based on Android 11. Connectivity options include 4G, Dual-Band Wi-Fi, NFC, and GPS. 

 

The TCL 20L is the exact same smartphone as the TCL 20L Plus, however, it swaps out the 64MP primary sensor for a 48MP one while the rest of the specifications including the display, looks, SoC, etc remain the same. 

TCL announces range of products at CES 2021 including TVs, Smartphones and Tablets

TCL launches wide range of audio products in India

TCL to launch Android 11 based P725 TV, Healthy Smart AC series in India on March 10

TCL launches P725 4K HDR LED TV Series With Android 11, Smart AC Ocarina Series

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

Tags: TCL

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Poco M3 Pro India launch soon? Receives BIS Certification

Oppo A35 announced with Helio P35 SoC, 4,230 mAh battery, triple camera and more

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies