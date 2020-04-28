Advertisement

Tata Sky offers 2 months of free service on annual recharge

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : April 28, 2020 5:04 pm

Latest News

The company has revealed that the offer is valid for annual recharge option.
Advertisement

Tata Sky has revealed that it is offering two months of free service on its DTH recharge. The company has revealed that the offer is valid for annual recharge option. 

 

However, the company notes that the offer is valid for Citibank customers. Under this offer, Citibank debit and credit card consumers can avail two months of free subscription of service on Tata Sky. The offer is also valid on EMI and non-EMI transitions. However, the offer is not applicable on Citi Corporate Credit card users. 

 

The offer is valid until June 30. With this, users will get the cashback on their Tata Sky account, which will equivalent for two months of their DTH package. Meanwhile, Tata Sky has announced a price hike on its SD and HD set-top box in India. The company has revealed a Rs 100 price hike on its set-top box in the country.

 

Advertisement

In February, Tata Sky discontinued SD set top box and was selling only the HD option to its new customers. Now it has brought back the SD set-top box with the new price that is higher than what was available to customers earlier.

 

With this, the official website of Tata Sky lists its Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models for Rs 1,499. This is an increase of Rs 100 from the earlier price of Rs 1,399 price. Tata Sky has also increased the multi-TV connection charges by upto Rs 200 in addition to its HD and SD set-top box pricing. The charges for the secondary SD connection has been increased from Rs 1,299 to Rs 1,399, while the secondary HD connection is available at Rs 1,199, up from Rs 999.The new prices are already effective on Tata Sky’s website.

 

Tata Sky broadband to offer free landline service in India soon

Tata Sky broadband to have FUP limit on unlimited data plans

Instant credit on DTH: Videcon D2H charges, Tata Sky offers it for free

Latest News from Tata Sky

You might like this

Tags: Tata Sky Tata Sky offers Tata Sky annual recharge Tata Sky cashback Citibank operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Idea Nirvana postpaid to become Vodafone RED postpaid starting May 11

BSNL discontinues Amazon Prime subscription for its mobile and landline postpaid customers

Airtel signs a multi-crore rupee deal with Nokia to improve 4G coverage

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Top 5 apps for Coronavirus by the Government

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home
Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid

Videocon d2h & Tata Sky Instant credit: Free or paid
Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?

Aarogya Setu App: Is it worth trying?
Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?

Is Say Namaste India's Answer to Zoom?
Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Top 5 Zoom app Alternatives for Online Classes

Latest Picture Story

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Top 10 Airtel Prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies