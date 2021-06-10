Tata Sky Music, Tata Sky Music+ now available on TV and Mobile App at Rs 2.5 per day

Tata Sky Music offers a 360-degree family plan for all music lovers that can be enjoyed with access on both television and the Tata Sky Mobile App.

Advertisement

Tata Sky has today unveiled its revamped music service offering, Tata Sky Music to integrate Tata Sky Music and Tata Sky Music+ subscriptions. It is available on TV as well as on Mobile App at a price of @Rs 2.5 per day.

Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music & Music+ service will be upgraded to this pack automatically. New subscribers can give a missed call on 080 6858 0815 to enjoy the service on 815.

Advertisement

Earlier, the two Tata Sky Music services were separate with Tata Sky Music+ offering some additional benefits. But now, both subscription services have been combined and are collectively called Tata Sky Music.

Tata Sky Music offers a 360-degree family plan for all music lovers that can be enjoyed with access on both television and the Tata Sky Mobile App. Active subscribers of the service will continue to enjoy the free Hungama Music Pro subscription plan worth INR 99 per month, through the Tata Sky Mobile app at no additional cost.

With 20 Audio Stations and 5 Video Stations, Tata Sky Music will bring together a robust offering of mass, niche, Indian, International, Regional, Devotional, Ghazal, Hindustani, Carnatic music among many other genres.

So those who subscribe to the new Taka Sky Music service will get access to 20 Audio Stations and 5 Video Stations, along with an ad-free experience, unlimited offline downloads, unlimited streaming of full-length music videos, and HD quality audio with Hungama Music App.

“We wanted to offer a one-stop music service with added benefits. With a robust and curated library for all genres of music, a refreshed Tata Sky Music will give subscribers an elevated music experience. With the help of our partner, Hungama Music, this is a step towards expanding the audience base, and exploring many new cohorts of customers,” Chief Commercial and Content Officer for Tata Sky Pallavi Puri said.