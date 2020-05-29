Tata Sky Binge partners with ShemarooMe to offer its subscribers access ShemarooMe’s content library

Subscribers will now be able to access content from ShemarooMe along with already existing OTT apps on the Tata Sky Binge platform

Tata Sky today announced their partnership with Shemaroo Entertainment Ltd to bring the best of Hindi classic and regional entertainment to the viewers.



The partnership will see a wide array of film and non film entertainment through the ShemarooMe app available on Tata Sky Binge - Tata Sky’s unique OTT platform that aggregates premium content from a variety of leading OTT apps on a single user interface inducing ease in content discoverability and a superior viewing experience.



The collaboration will furnish Tata Sky Binge subscribers access to ShemarooMe’s vast content library of over 15,000+ hours of multi-genre, multi-regional content including Bollywood Premiere, Bollywood Classic, Kids, Devotional, Comedy and Regional content spanning over 3700+ titles.



Subscribers will now be able to access content from ShemarooMe along with already existing OTT apps on the Tata Sky Binge platform including Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, SunNXT, Eros Now and Hungama Play, through a single subscription fee of Rs. 249 every month, which also includes a free 3 month trial of Amazon Prime membership and an Amazon Firestick-Tata Sky Edition to enjoy the large screen content experience.



ShemarooMe content can also be accessed on the Tata Sky Binge App via the Tata Sky Binge+ hybrid Android Set top box.



Speaking about this development, Pallavi Puri, Chief Commercial and Content Officer, Tata Sky, said, “At Tata Sky, we are always endeavouring to expand our content offerings and present best in class entertainment choices to our viewers. We have always believed in creating an enhanced and agile ecosystem of entertainment and our OTT aggregator platform, Tata Sky Binge has been a step towards that direction. To that end our partnership with ShemarooMe will not only help their content reach a wider set of audience but also give our Tata Sky Binge subscribers an even richer bouquet of quality content to choose from.”





Commenting on the association, Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment said, “We at Shemaroo always believe in delivering the best of entertainment to our audiences in the most preferred format and mediums. Our latest association and longstanding relationship with Tata Sky is a testimony to the same promise where together we will be delivering top notch entertainment through the most consumer centric value proposition and user-focused technologies. We are elated to partner with like minded brands who resonate our ideologies and help us enhance end to end viewing experience for the consumers.”