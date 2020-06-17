Advertisement

Tata Motors won't be making JTP edition cars anymore

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2020 2:52 pm

Latest News

The company has bought out all the shares of its partnership with Jayem Automotives.

Tata Motors has decided to wind down the JTP edition cars from its lineup by acquiring 50 percent stake in Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotives. Tata had joined hands with Jayem in 2017 with a 50-50 stake partnership, entrusting them with making JTP editions of Tiago and Tigor, which were launched in 2018. The company has inked a pact to acquire 50 per cent stake of Jayem Automotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt Ltd (JTSV), Tata Motors said in a statement.

 

The JTP branded cars were meant to offer high-performance variants of specific Tata models but things have probably slowed down since the start of the lockdown and the disruption in the market caused by the pandemic. Tata feels the demand in the niche segment has slowed down, forcing them to cut their losses from the venture partnership. "In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and Jayem Automotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture," it noted.

 

However, Tata Motors has assured that existing JTP edition car owners will get the necessary service and support, available through select dealerships across the country. Tata Motors is one of the many brands in the Indian auto sector which has been significantly hit by the market trends over the past few months. They also had to shut down production for over a month, and buyer demand has failed to pick up in May, with many companies reporting over 80 percent sales difference for the same period compared to 2019. 

 

The performance-driven editions of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP with their turbo-charged petrol engines were priced higher than the regular variants but compared to other brands, these were the most affordable range of sport-centric four-wheelers you could buy in the country. While Tiago JTP was priced at Rs 6.39 lakh, Tigor JTP started at Rs 7.59 lakh. 

Datsun Go and Go+ with BS6 engine launched in India

Auto sales for May in India down by 89 percent

Latest News from Tata Motors

Tags: Tata Motors Tiago JTP Tata JTP partnership Indian auto sector car sales 2020

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Auto sales for May in India down by 89 percent

Honda India recalls 65000 cars over faulty parts

Triumph Motorcycles launches Black Bonneville T100 and T120 in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Top 5 alternative of Realme Smart TV 32 inches in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch
Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Karbonn phone coming soon, Jio Amazon Prime offer, Namaste App to get update, Sony TWS coming soon and more

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies