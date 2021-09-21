TAGG Verve Ultra smartwatch launching in India on September 25

TAGG, a lifestyle electronics brand is all set to launch their new smartwatch TAGG Verve Ultra in India. The smartwatch is launching on 25th September 2021 on Amazon. TAGG has also onboarded the Vice-Captain of the Indian Cricket Team and the Captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma as a Brand Ambassador recently.

The company didn’t reveal much but indicated that the smartwatch would be launched in the sub-Rs 5,000 segments. TAGG Verve Ultra will be the latest addition to the TAGG Verve Series. TAGG indicated that it would be a “high-tech” wearable with advanced functionalities contributing to a healthy and fit lifestyle.

It is going to be the first Smartwatch in India to feature a 3D Curved Display with a Zinc Alloy Body in this price segment. TAGG hinted through teasers that the Verve Ultra Smartwatch will be powered by the Nordic Chipset paired with Sense+ Technology which will improve the accuracy of the sensors.

From the features that have been revealed till now, TAGG Verve Ultra seems to be a challenger with a 3D Curved Display and more options to customize. Furthermore, some functionalities that are reportedly present in TAGG Verve Ultra include a 1.69” Dual 3D Curved Display, options to customize, multiple straps and watch faces, in-built Motion Sensor Arcade Game and Calculator.

