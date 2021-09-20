Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH smartwatch launched with 4.4cm screen display at Rs 3,499

Zebronics has launched a smart fitness watch dubbed ZEB-FIT7220CH in India. It is priced at Rs 3,499. The smart fitness watch is available in different colour variants: black, gold, and blue. It has also a limited edition metal strap available at Amazon.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH Features

Zebronics ZEB-FIT7220CH comes in a square design featuring a 4.4cm screen that makes it easier to navigate and read. Furthermore, the slim outlook and the large square full touch displays make this watch minimalist in terms of design.

One can take and make calls with the Bluetooth Calling feature. In addition, the watch features a built-in speaker and mic. For spills or splashes, the watch is IP67 waterproof.

The smart fitness watch is built for the new normal and comes with features like real-time blood pressure monitoring, oxygen saturation Sp02 monitoring, heart rate monitoring.

It also has other features like a pedometer, calorie counter, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder. Further, there is also caller ID/call reject, alarm clock, remote camera shutter & music control.

There are 7 sports modes for sports enthusiasts like walking, running, cycling, skipping, badminton, basketball & football.

Earlier, Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smart fitness watch was launched at Rs 3999. It comes with features like oxygen saturation (Sp02) and blood pressure monitoring.

Zebronics ZEB-FIT4220CH smartwatch is featuring a circular design with a firm strap. It has a screen size of 3.3cms with touch control. Designed for the new normal, the smart fitness watch comes with blood oxygen saturation (SpO2), blood pressure monitoring, and Heart rate monitoring.

The fitness watch features a pedometer, calorie count, distance tracker, sleep monitor, sedentary reminder, alarm, music controls, caller ID, call reject, wrist sense, call function, so you can remotely control functions like camera shutter and music once paired with your phone.