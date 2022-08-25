Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz smartwatches launched in India

TAGG has launched two new smartwatches in India called TAGG Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz. Both the smartwatches come with 120+ sports modes and an IP67 dust and water resistant rating.

Let’s see the the new smartwatches’s price, avaialbilty and specifications details.

Price and Availability

The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra is priced at Rs 3,499 and is currently available for purchase at Amazon. On the other hand, the Tagg Verve Max Buzz is priced at Rs 1,999. It is available for purchase on Flipkart.

The Tagg Verve Connect Ultra comes in Beige, Black, Blue, and Gold colour variants. The Verve Max Buzz comes in Black, Blue, Gray, Gold, and Green colours.

Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Verve Max Buzz Features

The Verve Connect Ultra sports a 1.78-inch AMOLED display with an always on display. Further, there is 600 NITS brightness with 368×448 Pixels HD Resolution. The Verve Max Buzz comes with a 1.81-inch display with 500 NITS Brightness and 320×386 pixels resolution.

Both smartwatches offer Bluetooth calling features. Users can answer calls with just a single tap. They further come with loudspeakers and an inbuilt microphone as well. Moreover, the inbuilt dial-pad and ability to save contacts help users make calls directly from their wrist.

Both the smartwatches feature over 120 sports modes including walking, running, and cycling among others. Further, they also come with multiple health trackers including heart rate tracker, and SpO2 tracker among others.

The smartwatches have an IP67 rating, for water and dust resistance. So users can focus on their workout without worrying about sweat or dust.

The new Tagg Verve Connect Ultra and Tagg Verve Max Buzz watches also come with the option to password protect their smartwatches to ensure complete data protection. The wearables also include notification alerts, multiple reminders, female health tracking, sleep monitoring. Besides, there is daily activity tracker, low power mode, 200+ watch faces, and app support for additional functionality with the TAGG Sports App.