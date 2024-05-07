Tablet Market Witnesses Slight Growth After Years of Decline

The global tablet market has shown signs of growth for the first time in nearly three years. The first quarter of 2024 recorded a modest increase of 0.5% in worldwide tablet shipments, totalling 30.8 million units, as the International Data Corporation (IDC) reported in its Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker. This growth marks a significant turnaround since the last positive growth recorded in the second quarter of 2021.

The market had previously seen a consistent decline due to saturation and the tapering of the surge in demand experienced during the pandemic. Despite ongoing macroeconomic challenges, the current rebound can be attributed to the beginning of a refresh cycle in the tablet sector. However, experts suggest that future volumes may not reach the high levels seen during the pandemic years. However, the trend towards premium tablets highlights a growing consumer preference for productivity-oriented devices.

Market Outlook

Anuroopa Nataraj, a senior research analyst at IDC, stated that the tablet market’s recovery in the first quarter is a positive sign. However, the real benefits are expected to come from the upcoming refresh cycles and increased adoption in the commercial sectors, particularly education and the gig economy.

The competition from PCs and smartphones continues to threaten sustained growth in the tablet market. Nataraj also noted the potential benefits of integrating AI capabilities into tablets, similar to trends observed in other tech device markets. This could offer a new dimension of growth and innovation in the sector.

Despite the challenges, the shift towards higher-end, feature-rich tablets indicates a changing consumer behaviour aimed at higher productivity and enhanced user experience, setting the stage for a dynamic evolution in the global tablet market.

Top 5 Tablet Brands

Apple continues to lead the market despite an 8.5% drop in shipments year-over-year, attributed to economic downturns and a gap in new model introductions. The company shipped 9.9 million units, focusing on clearing inventories of older models in anticipation of new releases scheduled for the second quarter of 2024.

Samsung holds the second position with 6.7 million units shipped, experiencing a 5.8% decline from the previous year. The company faced stiff competition and promotional activities from other brands in Europe and the Asia/Pacific regions, coupled with a delay in introducing new products.

Huawei showed a significant recovery, securing third place with a remarkable 43.6% increase in shipments, totalling 2.9 million units. This growth is likely linked to the resurgence of its smartphone business, which enhanced its tablet market share by 2.8 basis points over the previous year.

Lenovo reported a 13.2% increase in shipments, driven by its expanding detachable tablet portfolio, notably the Tab P series. Despite this, slate tablets still dominate nearly 80% of Lenovo’s total tablet shipments.

Xiaomi remains in the top five, with a notable 92.6% increase in shipments, reaching 1.8 million units. The brand has seen substantial growth outside its largest market, China, with triple-digit increases across nearly all other regions.