Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch launched in India with over 100 watch faces, sports modes, SpO2 monitoring and more

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : June 11, 2021 4:19 pm

Syska has added an innovative feature through a hand sanitization reminder in the smartwatch, which reminds you to sanitize your hands on regular intervals.
Syska has launched Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch in India in partnership with Flipkart. The Syska Bolt SW200 smartwarch is priced at Rs 5,499. The smartwatch is available to purchase via Flipkart for Rs 2,499. Syska Bolt SW200 comes in three colours – Black, blue and green.


Syska Bolt SW200 smartwatch has been developed to enable consumers in prioritizing their health and wellbeing, using the watch features such as tracking sleep to monitoring steps, blood oxygen levels, heart rate and much more.

 

The watch features a 1.28-inch touchscreen IPS LCD display with a 240x240 pixel resolution and is IP68 certified for water resistance up to 1.5mtrs. Syska Bolt has added a feature for female health tracking which let females track and monitor their menstrual cycle, ovulation period, pregnancy period and much more.

 

With over 100+ fancy cloud watch faces offered by the Syska Bolt Smartwatch, you can choose to adorn a new style each day depending upon the occasion and mood. A quick switch from classic to modern and back is easily possible. You can also choose any image from your phone gallery to create a custom watch face.

 

Considering the ongoing pandemic, Syska has added an innovative feature through a hand sanitization reminder in the smartwatch, which reminds you to sanitize your hands on regular intervals and keep you alert if you touch an unknown surface.

 

The watch showcases weather status such as temperature and also updates you on weather condition such as rainy, cloudy or sunny. Syska Bolt water reminder feature enables you to keep a track of your daily water intake and stay hydrated.

 

The smartwatch allows you to take control of your playlist from your wrist with just a tap to play, pause or stop. Not just that, you can also use your watch to click a picture with your watch as it enables camera control feature.

 

Syska Bolt provides timely alerts that put you back on track with your active lifestyle through sedentary movement alert feature. It uses Bluetooth v5 to connect to an Android or iOS smartphone. The new SW200 watch comes with an improved heart rate monitor and Spo2 monitoring feature to measure blood oxygen level.

 

Syska Bolt comes with pre-loaded sports modes such as cricket, badminton, swimming, running, cycling, hiking and much more. With the smart notification feature, you can get an easy access to calls, messages, emails and other notifications on the go on your all new Syska Bolt. All you need to do is switch on the ‘Notification Reminder’ on your Syska Fit Bolt App to never miss an update.

 

