Sygic GPS Navigation embedded in SKODA and Volkswagen cars

Sygic and SKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Private Limited (SAVWIPL) have agreed to integrate the Sygic GPS Navigation in SAVWIPL’s INDIA 2.0 cars and in future models until 2029. The first models with Sygic on board are SKODA KUSHAQ and SLAVIA as well as Volkswagen Taigun and Virtus.

Sygic GPS Navigation

Sygic is a leading car navigation app available on the Faurecia Aptoide Automotive App Store that offers carmakers and their customers a secure, connected, and upgradeable app store. The Faurecia Aptoide ecosystem already provides 200+ apps. Multiple OEMs have chosen as their app store solution.

Faurecia’s solution also powers VW Group’s MIB Regio infotainment platform. Thanks to this partnership, drivers will find Sygic GPS Navigation built-in and ready to go in all-new made-for-India SKODA and Volkswagen cars produced in India from 2021 to 2029.

The navigation works offline, and the user does not need a data connection to navigate. On the other hand, owners do not need a professional car service for regular app and map updates. Instead, they can update their navigation over the air by pairing it with their mobile device serving as a Wi-Fi hotspot.

The map content is supplied by MapmyIndia. MapmyIndia’s maps provide unparalleled coverage, accuracy, details, and features for India by covering 99.5% of India’s road network, 8,000+ towns & urban areas, and 8 lakh+ villages & rural habitations, along with over 30 million residential addresses and points of interest across 1,000+ categories.

“The car has become a mobile device, where you can use your favorite navigation and easily keep all of its features updated, including maps. We are happy to provide ŠKODA AUTO Volkswagen India Pvt. Ltd. and their customers in the fourth largest automotive market of the world with full offline navigation capabilities as well as the option to purchase our Premium+ services with live traffic information and more,” said Stefan Janciga, Vice President of Automotive at Sygic.