Swiggy starts grocery delivery in over 125 cities

Swiggy has also revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities.

Swiggy on Monday has announced to expand its grocery and household essential services to over 125 cities amid the lockdown led by the coronavirus pandemic.



Swiggy has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Adani Wilmers, Cipla, and many other city-specific stores, to supply branded essential products and food items to the customers' doorstep, Swiggy said in a statement.



Available on the Swiggy app under the 'Grocery' tab, the company is enabling delivery of essentials to the customer's doorstep and the service is being fulfilled through neighbourhood stores and distribution centres of large brands. Through the ‘Grocery’ category, consumers can directly view available stores in their locality, add items to their cart for payment and opt for ‘no-contact’ delivery on prepaid orders.



Along with this, Swiggy has also revamped its offering ‘Swiggy Go’ by launching a hyperlocal delivery service ‘Genie’ in over 15 cities. The Swiggy Genie feature includes instant pickup and drop service to send packages across the city or purchase essentials from a particular store. The service, however, is limited to delivering essentials including over-the-counter medicines during the lockdown period. The company said all these deliveries will be made by its dedicated fleet of delivery partners.



Vivek Sunder, COO Swiggy said in a statement “Extending our hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for our consumers, as well as earnings for our delivery partners, during these extraordinary times As we continue to scale this category, our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period.”



