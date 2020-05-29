Advertisement

Suzuki launches BS6 Gixxer 250 bikes in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 29, 2020 1:18 pm

The company has launched its naked and sport-fairing version bikes with BS6 engines.
After a long wait, Suzuki has finally launched the Gixxer 250 series bikes in India. The bikes were first showcased at the Auto Expo 2020 earlier this year but owing to the pandemic, the company had to push its launch timeframe. But now with companies opening up shop once again, the bikes have a price tag. The Gixxer range has been updated to comply with BS6 norms, which has resulted in a minor hike in the prices compared to its predecessor. The BS6 Gixxer 250 is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh while the Gixxer SF 250 with full fairing now costs Rs 1.74 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

 

As you have might have figured, both these bikes have been upgraded with BS6 petrol engines. Suzuki says this engine has been exclusively developed for the Indian market, considering it's the only country where BS6 norms have kicked in. The bike's design remains unchanged but the company has added a newly designed fully digital speedometer. 

It also says that both the bikes with their BS6 engines offer power figures similar to the BS4 version. The 249cc BS6 engine puts out 26.5PS of power and 22.2Nm of torque. The unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox which offers better riding at low speeds on higher gears. 

 

Suzuki has started production in the country, and it says more than 50 percent of its dealerships are now operational. This ensures people can book the bikes, and get their deliveries by mid-June. 

 

The Gixxer 250 from Suzuki competes with the Yamaha FZ 25 which is yet to get a price tag in India. The Gixxer 250 SF rivals the newly launched Bajaj Dominar 250 in the segment. It's good to see that Suzuki has given a marginal price bike on the BS6 Gixxer 250 series, allowing the bikes to compete aggressively in the market.

