Spotify: Common problems and their solutions

Spotify is one of the major music streaming services out there, and millions of people use the service on various platforms, including PC, Android, iOS, and even smart TVs. People stream music while commuting, cooking, or doing some other work. However, not everything is perfect, and so is Spotify. It does pose some problems to the users when using the Spotify app on their Android smartphones. Fortunately, these are common and can be fixed easily using the guide below:

Spotify app closes on its own.

The Spotify app can force stop for several reasons, including not enough RAM being available for the app to rum smoothly. The OS is stopping the app to save battery, an app corruption, or maybe something else.

Solution: To solve this, you can try reinstalling the app. This solves any corruption that occurred before. Or you can open the phone’s Settings > search for “Optimise battery usage”> click on “Apps not optimised” and select “All”> search for Spotify and disable battery optimisation. This is done so that the operating system does not automatically close the app to save more battery. You can also try updating the app from the Play Store if any update is available.

Facebook Login fails

Facebook login is one of the easier ways to log in to Spotify. However, sometimes, it can fail, and it won’t let you login because of which you won’t be able to access your account.

Solution: Most of the times, it can be a server side issue meaning the problem can get solved on its own and you can try again later.

If it does not solve, you can create a Spotify password to log in with your email address instead. You can go to Spotify’s Password reset page, enter your email and then reset the password. This means you don’t need to use the Facebook button to log in. You can enter your Spotify email address and the new password instead.

Read More: Philips Hue gets Spotify integration, Lights can now sync with Spotify playlists

Spotify fails to add offline songs

Spotify gives the ability to download songs and listen to them offline, meaning even when you are not connected to the internet. This ability is available only to those who have subscribed to the premium membership of Spotify. However, sometimes the app won’t let you download offline songs.

Solution: First is to check whether you are on a stable network connection and if you have internet access. Make sure you have enough storage available to download the music for offline listening. You can check this by going into Spotify settings and clicking on ‘storage’.

Further, you can also only download songs on up to five devices at a time. If you try to download on a sixth device, Spotify will automatically remove downloads from whichever of the other devices you use the least.

Moreover, Spotify has a maximum limit of downloading only up to 10,000 songs. Spotify won’t let you download any more music until you remove your old downloads and make space for new ones if you exceed the limit.

Spotify won’t connect to the internet

One of the most common Spotify related problems is that the service just won’t connect to the internet while the rest of your devices work fine and have internet access.

Solution: To solve the issue, you will have to add Spotify to the exception list if you have a network firewall enabled or any other kind of privacy or security software.

This is because some programs automatically block Spotify because it uses peer-to-peer connections. You can also try restarting your Wi-Fi router, reconnecting to the network after disconnecting or a fresh install.

Spotify Premium features can’t be accessed

If you have Spotify premium, you are using the service to its full potential including best audio quality, offline downloading, no ads and more. However, sometimes you pay for Premium but don’t get Premium features or aren’t available even after logging into the correct account. Here’s how you can solve that.

Solution: Log out and back in. This can force an update between your device and account. If this doesn’t work, check your plan status as it’s most likely that it has been expired and you would need to renew it. Also, check your payment status if your Spotify payment is marked as ‘pending’ on your bank statement. This means it might not have gone through successfully.

So these were the common problems users face with the Spotify app. Some more general solutions to most issues include rebooting your device and clearing the cache data from app settings. These solutions can help you get back to listening to your favourite music.