Philips Hue gets Spotify integration, Lights can now sync with Spotify playlists

Signify hs today announced its integration with Philips Hue. The collaboration will provide consumers around the globe with an immersive light and music experience.

The Philips Hue + Spotify integration will start rolling out globally as an early access program to Philips Hue App 4 users from September 1, 2021 onwards. Once the feature is available for your account, which can take up to 7 days, you will notice a What’s New update with the Spotify card.

Enable Early access and follow the instructions to be one of the firsts to try out the new experience. After October 2021, the feature will be a permanent part of the Hue App 4.

Philips Hue and Spotify integration

The Philips Hue and Spotify integration is free to use with the Philips Hue App. You you only need a Hue Bridge and color-capable Philips Hue lights to enjoy the experience, such as White and color ambiance smart bulbs, a Hue Go, or the new ambiance gradient lightstrip.

The Philips Hue system comes with a new algorithm that analyzes the metadata of each song in real time. Aside from incorporating the beat of the song, listeners can now also reflect on its mood, genre, tempo, segments, loudness, pitch and more. The integration works with any Spotify-compatible audio device, such as a speaker, smartphone, or computer.

Philips Hue and Spotify have teamed up and enabled the experience through the Philips Hue app itself. With Philips Hue + Spotify, the Hue app analyzes the metadata for each Spotify song in real time. This results in a light script that on top of incorporating the beat of the song, now also reflects its mood, genre, tempo, segments, loudness, pitch and more.

With the new Sync tab in the Philips Hue app, the experience can even be easily personalized. Users can start and stop sync, change the brightness and intensity of the lights, or choose a palette to change the colors of the lights.

As the integration is embedded in the Philips Hue app, it does not require a microphone to react to the music. This ensures that the lights can react to the music without any interfering background noise and provides you full flexibility in using your phone for other purposes at the same time.

The integration works with any Spotify-compatible audio device, such as a speaker, smartphone, or computer. To experience this light and sound integration at home, link your Philips Hue and Spotify accounts in the Philips Hue app, and then play a song from any device that’s logged in to your Spotify account.