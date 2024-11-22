Spotify Audiobook Testing New Features: Author Pages, Video Clips, and More

New Spotify Audiobook features are now being tested as shared by the music streaming platform, including Author Pages, Video Clips, and Follow-Along. The new video feature allows select authors and publishers to submit a short video about a specific title. Here’s everything to know about.

Currently in a pilot phase with a select group of authors, these dedicated audiobook author profiles feature biographical details about their lives and works. Author Pages will consolidate their entire catalogs available on Spotify, allowing you to easily explore an author’s past works and stay updated on new releases.

One of the new Spotify Audiobook features includes Video clips. The platform is testing a new video feature that allows select authors and publishers to submit a short video about a specific title.

This can be an interview snippet, a backstage video from the audio recording session, a video message from the author, or something else. Much like a book’s jacket, these videos give you a taste of an audiobook before pressing play, offering an engaging way to explore and evaluate audiobook offerings.

Finally, the platform is also testing a “follow-along” feature on select titles. Follow-Along is an immersive visual experience that allows you to see time-synchronized illustrations, photos, and graphics as you listen to an audiobook. These listening enhancements that help contextualize a story are available in the “extras” section of the audiobook.

Meanwhile, Spotify recently expanded its AI Playlists feature to more regions in beta to Spotify Premium users on Android and iOS devices in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. Spotify AI playlists extend beyond the regular method of creating a playlist where you add various tracks manually. Spotify’s AI capabilities extend beyond typical playlist requests tied to genres or eras, enabling users to seek out more varied mixes.



