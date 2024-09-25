Spotify AI Playlist was announced a few months back but only in a couple of regions and the music streaming service is now expanding to more countries. AI Playlist combines Spotify’s powerful personalization technology with generative AI so “users turn their most creative ideas into playlists.”

As announced through a blog post, Spotify AI Playlist is now available in more regions in beta to Spotify Premium users on Android and iOS devices in the U.S., Canada, Ireland, and New Zealand. Spotify AI playlists extend beyond the regular method of creating a playlist where you add various tracks manually.

Spotify’s AI capabilities extend beyond typical playlist requests tied to genres or eras, enabling users to seek out more varied mixes. For instance, one might request a playlist for “serenading a cat” or “soundtracking a zombie apocalypse,” as Spotify indicates.

Users can craft prompts around diverse themes, including locations, creatures, hobbies, cinematic figures, hues, or even emojis. Spotify points out that the most engaging playlists often emerge from prompts blending various genres, atmospheres, musicians, and periods.

Spotify employs advanced large language models (LLMs) to interpret user requests accurately. Leveraging its personalization algorithms, which analyze a user’s listening habits and preferences, Spotify crafts custom AI-curated playlists that align with the user’s unique prompt.

Spotify notes that the tool is still in beta and won’t produce results for non-music-related prompts, like current events or specific brands. It also has measures in place around prompts that are offensive.

In related news to Spotify, the streaming service gave back the lyrics feature to free users, a feature it announced would be limited to Premium subscribers. Spotify also confirmed that there’s a limit for the free lyrics. However, it explained that the new monthly limit is higher than anyone would ever reach, and higher than any single user has even neared. The limit hasn’t exactly been specified in terms of numbers, though.