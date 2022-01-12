Soundcore Life Note 3 Bluetooth Headset launched at Rs 7,999

Soundcore by Anker has today launched the Life Note 3 Headset in India at Rs 7,999. The product comes in shade of black with 18 months warranty. It is now available for purchase on Flipkart.

Soundcore Life Note 3 Features

Soundcore Life Note 3 wireless earbuds come in a glossy case with Carbon Fibre Pattern finish. The noise-cancelling earbuds promise enhanced call performance & thumping bass with gaming mode, as per the company.

The newest wireless earbuds are ergonomically-designed to sit suitably in the ear. They come with custom 11mm composite drivers. The exclusive Bass Up Technology further intensifies bass in real-time. Besides, the TWS headset works wirelessly up to 10m range with a power-packed battery life of up to 35 hours.

Further, the TWS supports multi-mode noise cancellation, a distraction-free listening experience that syncs the noise cancelling as per the location for an optimized experience. Transport, Outdoor, and Indoor modes (can be switched via Soundcore app) are tailored to block out irritating background noises in each environment.

In addition, the TWS earbuds offer three different transparency modes – full, vocal and enhanced vocal mode. The Transparency mode keeps the user aware of the surroundings. The earbuds can be controlled via the Soundcore App. The app allows users to create an EQ profile and choose from 22 different EQ settings.

Furthermore, Life Note 3 noise-cancelling earbuds have 6 microphones and an exclusive algorithm to tune out background noises for a better calling experience. The TWS also supports Gaming mode, which can be activated via the Soundcore app for an immersive audio experience. “Find my headset’ can be activated on the Soundcore app to find the lost earbud; that will emit a loud noise to help locate the missing earbud.