Soundcore Infini Soundbar with 100W output launched in India

Soundcore has announced the launch of its new Budget Soundbar – Infini in India for Rs 9,999. The product with 18 months warranty is available only on Flipkart in India.

Soundcore Infini Features

The soundbar comes with a sleek design with a premium black finish. It fits comfortably under the TV or can be mounted to any device hassle-free. With 100W RMS, the portable device provides a 360-degree balanced sound and deep Bass for your movies, music, and other entertainment sessions.

Further, the soundbar comes embedded with two subwoofers, 2.5-inch tweeters as part of a 2.1-channel setup. According to Soundcore, the company’s Bass up technology fuels sounds with clarity & depth.

Additionally, the soundbar is equipped with three modes movie, music and dialogue. Lastly, the soundbar is compatible with all the devices. It can be connected via digital optical, digital coaxial, or AUX connections and wirelessly via Bluetooth.

In addition, the soundbar supports Dual Control, enabling remote and built-in buttons for convenient control of the volume, sound modes, and switching between wired and wireless connections.

Speaking on the new addition, Gopal Jeyaraj – Country Head, India and SAARC, Anker Innovations, said, “With Covid-19, in-home entertainment is one of the most important stress busters today. Our newest lineup elevates the ultimate audio-visual entertainment experience for every home.”

Previously, Soundcore launched Select Pro speaker with 16-hour playtime. The Select Pro speaker is available to purchase via Flipkart at Rs 7,999. The product in black comes with an 18 months warranty.

The new Soundcore speaker comes with 16-hour playtime, BassUp Technology, customizable sound & light. In addition, the Select Pro comes with a rugged design and is equipped with a handle on the top to carry the speakers around easily.